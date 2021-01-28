Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, January 28- with Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 28, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - LUNGS - Lungs was performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 69 countries across the globe in summer 2020. 'I could fly to New York and back every day for seven years and still not leave a carbon footprint as big as if I have a child. Ten thousand tonnes of CO2. That's the weight of the Eiffel Tower. I'd be giving birth to the Eiffel Tower' The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handcart - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world? Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith performed a socially distanced version of Duncan MacMillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play about a couple wrestling with life's biggest dilemmas live from The Old Vic. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Shadow Puppets - A puppet shadow demonstration followed by an excerpt from Tall Keyaki Tree, a multidisciplinary shadow puppet show inspired by the Japanese novella "The Five-Storied Pagoda" written by Koda Rohan. This is a story about a highly skilled but unsuccessful carpenter Jubei who, because of his spiritual bond with the Kayaki tree, builds a five-storied pagoda that withstands typhoons and earthquakes. It is a shadow puppet piece which combines music, shadow puppets, projections, and dance, "it feels like a theatre version of an art house silent film..." The show is directed by Watoku Ueno, with music by Shu Odamura; and features puppeteer Christopher Ignacio. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: CSC Founding Artistic Director Chris Martin (Oedipus Cycle and The Homecoming at CSC) click here

MixFest 2021: TIGRESS OF SAN DOMINGUE - by France-Luce Benson, directed by Awoye Timpo, featuring China Brickey, Safiya Fredericks, Dan Hopman, Fedna Jacquet, Russell G. Jones, Guyviaud Joseph, Margaret Odette & Bechir Sylvain. Part II of Benson's Haitian Revolution trilogy Deux Femmes on the Edge de la Revolution, Tigress of San Domingue continues the journey of Cécile, an enslaved African healer turned rebel soldier, and Valentine, a French expat caught between two worlds. As Toussaint L'Ouverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines continue the fight for freedom and equality, Cécile, rises up the military ranks. Driven by a dangerous combination of trauma and ambition, she must choose between her obligation to family, and their allegiance to the new nation rising from the ashes. click here

7:00 PM

LOOKING BACK AT THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue with "Looking Back at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA," LCT's 2005 award winning musical. Featuring original stars Victoria Clark, Matthew Morrison and Kelli O'Hara, the webinar event will be introduced by the production's director Bartlett Sher and moderated by Ira Weitzman, LCT's Mindich Musical Theater Associate Producer. The Light in the Piazza, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, and a book by Craig Lucas, based on the novella by Elizabeth Spencer, opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in April 2005. The musical, which enjoyed a long run at the Beaumont, won 7 Tony Awards including Best Original Score (Adam Guettel) and Best Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark). Matthew Morrison and Kelli O'Hara also received Tony Award nominations for their performances. click here

Looking for Tiger Lily - Written and performed by Anthony Hudson-the human vessel for Portland's premier drag clown Carla Rossi-Looking for Tiger Lily utilizes song, dance, drag and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Asking what it means for a queer mixed Native person to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they recount growing up watching the 1960 production of Peter Pan featuring Sondra Lee's blonde, blue-eyed "Indian Princess" Tiger Lily, Anthony (and Carla) draw from a songbook sketching across Disney's Pocahontas to Cher's Half-Breed. Available through Feb 7. click here

The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 1 - An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of "The Black Queens, or House of Dinah," by Jerome A. Parker, built to elevate the theatricality and explore the "live." On November 20th, 2020 - after a series of in-house workshops - the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians. This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington's catalogue were celebrated here - and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM! The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double). click here

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

7:30 PM

Front Row Mainstage: Artist Series: Tara Helen O'Connor - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Front Row Artist Series concerts focus on the work of individual CMS artists in a variety of ensembles, complemented by a short documentary film on the artist's life and work. click here

BULL SESSION | THE WOMAN HATER - An interactive discussion of the play and its themes with director Everett Quinton, scholar Tara K. Menon, and members of the company, click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. From December 14, 2013. click here

CREATIVE CONVERSATION - STORYTELLING THE BEAUTY & DIVERSITY OF BLACK MANHOOD - With the re-release of Psalmayene 24's 'Dear Mapel,' Mosaic is partnering with Project GoodMen for a conversation on the beauty and diversity of Black manhood, intergenerational mentorship, and the power of the arts. Our Creative Conversation will explore the transformational act of sharing our stories, celebrate the DC programs empowering Black men, and amplify the spectrum of Black male identity. Featuring local and national organizations, artists, and community leaders, this event will spotlight artistic expression and make a deep-dive into how we continue to struggle for and co-create mutual liberation. click here

Beirut - Starring Marisa Tomei, Oscar Isaac, and Patrick Breen Directed by Will Cantler How do we sustain the human spirit, hope and love in the face of a plague? We've been here before, in history and on the MCC stage. In 1987, Alan Bowne's Beirut launched MCC Theater's one-act festival. A play to remember, and one that is as relevant today as ever. Set in a dingy Lower East Side apartment in the 1980s, Beirut follows the story of Torch (played by Oscar Isaac), a young man who is in quarantine after testing positive to a nameless disease. His girlfriend (Marisa Tomei, reprising her award-winning role from 1987), refuses to leave him isolating alone. It's raunchy, it's real, it's poetic; and it reminds us of the power of stories, and their role in fostering hope, solidarity and documentation of extraordinary times. Available through Jan 31. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - It's Guest Host Week! Join host Jack Plotnick with guests Wilson Cruz, Merrin Dungey, Lesli Margherita and Tom Lenk! a?? click here