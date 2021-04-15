Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 15- with Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Derek Klena, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 15, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Neat - Originally produced at MTC in 1997, NEAT is written and performed by Tony Award nominee Charlayne Woodard and will feature original music by acclaimed Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones. Charlayne Woodard returns to MTC to perform her magical, compelling, and inspiring portrait of a young woman's coming of age, and her realization that some of life's most difficult times can also be the most fulfilling. As this magnificent storyteller spins her own real-life remembrances of her disabled aunt, Neat, we find ourselves on an excursion from entrenched prejudice in the South to racial violence in the North, with side trips to teenage fashions, hairdos and pop music, family relations, friendship and religion.

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access.

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus!

2:00 PM

Old Vic: Dr. Seuss's The Lorax - Staged in celebration of the story's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet. Written 50 years ago, The Lorax's magical battle to save his beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley from the go-getting Once-ler resonates today louder than ever.

3:30 PM

Caplet, Clyne, & Dvořák - The Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) presents the world premiere of SCO Associate Composer Anna Clyne's Overflow. Filmed at Perth Concert Hall, the concert will be broadcast via SCO's YouTube and Facebook channels for free and also features the Suite Persane by French composer André Caplet and a wind arrangement of Dvořák's Czech Suite. A 10 minute long work for wind dectet, Clyne's Overflow is inspired by Emily Dickinson's poem, By The Sea, in which we experience the ocean's power over the poet's imagination - both alluring, unsettling and dangerous. The luminous, fragrant Persian Suite by French composer André Caplet mixes the voluptuous luxuriance of Debussy with the heady perfumes of the Middle East, from the rapturous intensity of its opening love song to the extrovert drama of its finale. Nearer to home, Dvořák journeys through the Bohemian countryside in his charming Czech Suite, here given a more rustic flavour in an arrangement for winds.

4:00 PM

Derek Klena on the Clubhouse - BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway star Derek Klena on the new audio platform Clubhouse! Derek Klena was most recently in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA. Previously, he starred as Dmitry in the stage adaptation of the animated movie Anastasia. Derek first broke onto the NYC theatre scene in the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of Carrie, where he was quickly noticed and scooped up by Oscar and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to originate the lead role of Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight. He then made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in 10th Anniversary Company of Wicked and followed that up by originating the role of Michael in Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County. Derek has also made appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Quantico," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Carrie Diaries."

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Philippe Quint, violin and Jun Cho, piano - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Philippe Quint, violin Jun Cho, piano Debussy | Sonata for Violin and Piano in G minor Clara Schumann | Three Romances for Violin and Piano Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango (Arr. Gubaidulina) Bloch | Nigun from Baal Shem Ravel | Tzigane

7:30 PM

Jazz at Lincoln Center Virtual Gala - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Your virtual seat is waiting for Jazz at Lincoln Center's Annual Gala celebrating Innovation + Soul hosted by Dee Dee Bridgewater! Don't miss it on April 15th thru 25th.

International Quartet Series: Orion String Quartet - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- CMS's newest initiative features live streamed and newly recorded concerts by renowned international quartets.

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest.

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel Starring Judith Blegen, Frederica von Stade, Jean Kraft, Rosalind Elias, and Michael Devlin, conducted by Thomas Fulton. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From December 25, 1982.

8:00 PM

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten.

TELL THE STORY: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim & John Weidman's ASSASSINS - This FREE virtual event will bring together a star-studded array of theater legends for performances and conversations exploring the legacy of the timely American musical, Assassins. Participants include the entire cast of our upcoming production, friends and alumni of CSC, as well as cast and creative team members from the 1990 Off-Broadway premiere and 2004 Broadway revival. And, perhaps most exciting of all, the event will culminate in a special discussion between Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman. This exciting new project is inspired by our forthcoming production of Assassins, which was originally scheduled to open April 2020. Now it's been one year since CSC joined theaters across the country and closed our doors due to the global pandemic, and while we are still focused on reopening, CSC is thrilled to present Tell The Story, a benefit designed to raise funds and help CSC reopen as soon as we can.

SIGNmation's Broadway SIGNS! At Home - Broadway SIGNs! At Home is a theatrical Cabaret celebrating Deaf Artists, American Sign Language (ASL) and Broadway's finest at Off Broadway's Triad Theatre, NYC! Featuring Actors from Tony Nominated Spring Awakening Revival: Russell Harvard (To Kill a Mockingbird), Treshelle Edmond (Children of a Lesser God), Alex Wyse (Waitress) and our cast perform their faves from musicals Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Chorus Line, The Color Purple and Evita along with theatre, dance and ASL storytelling on stage to your home. Host Broadway Actress Treshelle Edmond ushers you from the Triad Theater to meet our performers and you "At Home!" New York Deaf Theatre Alums include veteran Actress Jackie Roth (Dialogues of the Carmelites), Actor & Master Storyteller Robert DeMayo (The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), Dickie Hearts (Netflix Tales of the City and Grace & Frankie, Host Broadway SIGNs! LIVE) and Vocalist/Actress Mary Hould (Sylvia). Artistic Director and Dancer Bailey Anne Vincent (Company360), Brandon Kazen-Maddox (La Cage aux Folles) and Joan Joel (Falling Bodies). Maleni Chaitoo Producing Consultant (Netflix Master of None, Don't Shoot the Messenger!). All performances are in American Sign Language and Spoken English.

The Ultimate Stimulus: Now More Than Ever - We've resurrected this show because under COVID the rich have gotten so much richer, while the number of people barely making ends meet has hit absurd heights. Well, the tables are about to turn. Renegade economist Amanda McCloud has been stuck at home, scheming. Ever since her proposal for solving wealth inequality in America-through modern-day concubinage-was rejected by TED, she's been trying to get her message out. Now she's made a video promoting her radical vision, rife with awkward sex and some very eligible billionaires. Could McCloud's approach to one of our country's most urgent problems be the answer no one was looking for?

9:30 PM

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book is the newest installment of Barry Edelstein's acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. It will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts our actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast paced, fun, and enlightening.