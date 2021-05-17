Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, May 17- Audra McDonald, Ann James, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 17) in live streaming: more Miscast, Live at the Lortel with Ann James, Night of Covenant House Stars, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

5:30 PM

Shop Talk: Beyond the Scenes with Prop Artisans - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts-An exploration of the eclectic world of theatre props with three veteran prop designers. click here

6:00 PM

GUN HILL - A sleepy little town in the US - Zoe, a black English teacher, riskily attempts to convince her troubled white student Joey to abandon his disturbing plans of going on a shooting spree at their high school. Will she succeed? GUN HILL by award-winning Romanian-American playwright Saviana Stanescu, a timely play about gun violence in the US, has a (free) virtual reading on Monday, May 17, 6 pm EDT, opening Origin Theatre's "2021 European Month of Culture NYC," produced in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. click here

6:30 PM

Ballet Essentials Online with NYCB's Miriam Miller - New York City Ballet-NYCB's Miriam Miller leads a repertory-based ballet workshop for adult movers of all levels, with movement inspired by Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream. click here

7:00 PM

The Last Crankie - Event Information In a dystopian future time, three girls discover a ruined Crankie, reassemble it, and find themselves transported back to the 21st century. About this event THE LAST CRANKIE is not a play about someone having a bad day. Rather it's a cautionary tale, told through a 19th century storytelling device known as a Crankie. This wicked-smart fun, funny romp imagines a post-apocalyptic society in which creativity isn't valued and the very act of "imagining" is endangered. In a magical journey the girls meet Nana, her family, and the Angel sent to help save Nana's Great Books collection. But time is short. If the Agency that's tracking her overtake Nana, her books will be seized and destroyed. THE LAST CRANKIE forces us to consider the value of a liberal arts education in a future world where STEM has dominated the curriculum for more than a century. What values do we really want to pass on to future generations? click here

Live at the Lortel- Ann James - Ann James has an extensive career in theatre education, stage direction and conflict resolution in corporate and artistic environments. Ann has had the opportunity to direct on several regional stages including, The Alley, Steppenwolf, Dallas Theatre Center and Hartford Stage and Cherry Lane. As an internationally certified educator she has had the opportunity to teach theatre on 4 continents. Ann has been featured as moderator in "Intimacy and Covid-19" with Theatre Communications Group and HowlRound, "Intimacy and Theatre Practice" with The Los Angeles Theatre Alliance, "How Intimacy Impacts the work of Artistic Directors" with The Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, and "Intimacy and the Pandemic" with Lincoln Center Director's Lab West. She is a published author on HowlRound and has been a featured Intimacy Specialist on many other theatre affiliated panels during Covid-19. Ann is devoted to making both stage and screen safer places for Black, Indigenous and People of Color to practice their craft. Her company, Intimacy Coordinators of Color has solid partnerships with Actor's Equity, ArtsEquity, Theatre Communications Group, TimesUp and A.R.T./New York. To that end, Ms. James is pursuing America's first MFA in Performance Pedagogy with emphasis in Intimacy Direction for People of Color at Loyola Marymount University. click here

7:30 PM

An Evening of Beethoven Sonatas - A concert of Beethoven's cello sonatas played by UNCSA alumnus Lachezar Kostov. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's I Puritani Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Sandro Sequi. From January 6, 2007. click here

Inside Chamber Music: Debussy's Quartet in G minor for Strings, Op. 10 - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- In this lecture, composer, radio personality and CMS Resident Lecturer Bruce Adolphe is joined by CMS artists to examine Debussy's Quartet in G minor for Strings, Op. 10. click here

8:00 PM

Miscast21 - This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage for Miscast21 to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Miscast21 will feature performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Hair), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo"). click here

Night of Covenant House Stars - Hollywood and Broadway stars are teaming up on Monday, May 17th to celebrate the resilience of the young people experiencing homelessness at Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness. In a special virtual concert sponsored by Kia, titled Night of Covenant House Stars, powerhouse performers from Hollywood to Broadway are uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration. The concert will be co-hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and CBS "60 Minutes" Correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors. The theme of the gala is, 'Stand Up, Stand Strong,' and will recognize and celebrate the resilience of young people experiencing homelessness and the heroism of frontline staff working 24/7 to keep them safe during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here