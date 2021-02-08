Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, February 8- with Christy Altomare, Jason Robert Brown and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 8, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

4:00 PM

Old Meets New - Max Lifchitz performs his recently completed B-A-C-H Fantasia as well as piano music by composers from Brazil, Jamaica, Mexico and the US. Music by Mikhail Johnson, Gilberto Mendes, Douglas Ovens, Harold Schiffman, William Toutant, Jorge Vidales and Karl Weigl will be featured. click here

5:30 PM

The Creative Process: Lois Smith with Linda Winer - The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts- Stage and screen actor Lois Smith discusses her career with theatre critic Linda Winer. From the Theatre on Film and Tape archive. click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- Marti Cummings - Marti Cummings is a NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure. Throughout a near decade long drag career, Cummings has been a regular fixture in the nightlife world performing up to 6 regular shows a week. They have sold out concerts at 54 Below, Lincoln Centers Big Apple Circus, Dixon Place and regularly tour the world with Atlantis Cruises. Cummings's album A Very Mary Holiday features some of Broadway's brightest stars including Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and Tony Award Nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega. Cummings also appears on Fusion Television's "Shade Queens of NYC," on "The Marti Report" on LOGO, "Dragged" on Yahoo! and on The X Change Rate on "The Build Series." click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Das Rheingold Starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Patricia Bardon, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, Franz-Josef Selig, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From October 9, 2010. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Christy Altomare - Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, currently working on a number of projects and completing a new album of original music called Wandering Bird. click here

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

HALEY AT THERAPY - Tony Award nominees Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton star alongside Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean and James Scully in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy. Haley at Therapy is a unique, comedic look into one woman's first therapy session. There will be feelings - lots of them. There will be denial - lots of it. There will be twists - OK, perhaps just one. This one-act musical features a book, music and lyrics by Josh Canfield and music arrangements by Taylor Peckham. This virtual reading marks the public debut of Canfield's newest work. Canfield, who's appeared in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Dr. Zhivago on Broadway and the national tour of Falsettos, also wrote ALIVE! The Zombie Musical. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala - Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, will hold its annual Gala virtually, celebrating regional theatre and its champions. The festivities will begin at 8:00 pm ET and will include mixed-media performances from regional and Broadway stars across the country, a silent online auction, and special guest appearances from Theatre Forward's national network of theatres in a celebration of the champions of regional theatre. Performers and special guests will include Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years); Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!); George Salazar (Be More Chill); Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG); Shaina Taub (Public Works' Twelfth Night); Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels); The Bengsons (Hundred Days); Branden Noel Thomas; David Henry Hwang (Soft Power); Ashley Park (Mean Girls); Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls); Richard Thomas (The Little Foxes, THE WALTONS); Regina Taylor (I'LL FLY AWAY); Kathleen Chalfant (Wit); Will Power (Fetch Clay Make Man) and others. Theatre representatives will include Joseph Haj (Guthrie Theater); Robert Barry Fleming (Actors Theatre of Louisville); and Jennifer Bielstein (American Conservatory Theater). The night will be hosted by stage and screen actor Carly Hughes (Pippin, AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE). click here