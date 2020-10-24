Virtual Theatre This Weekend: October 24-25- with LaChanze, Broadway Sings for Biden, and More!

What's streaming this weekend? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, October 24-25, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, October 24

11:30 AM

Show Up, Kids! Interactive Family Comedy - Peter Michael Marino received acclaim for pioneering online live shows at the top of the pandemic, and continues the run of his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids!" with performances playing on Saturdays, October 10-31. Kids from all over the world will feel like they're a part of this groundbreaking interactive live event as they hear their names, offer story suggestions, and are called on to help Pete put on a real live show from his NYC apartment. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to help create a story by providing prompts and controlling everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest. click here

12:00 PM

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert, at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater, supporting Mariah Carey, Town Hall supporting Graham Nash, Madison Square Garden supporting Kesha at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, The Greek Theater in Trey Anastasio's Ghosts of the Forest, and the Apollo Theater with Melissa Etheridge; as well starring in the recent revival of Godspell at Circle in the Square Theater, singing in Bridget Everett's Rock Bottom at Joe's Pub; and appearing on television in "30 Rock," "The Electric Company," "Rescue Me," "The Big C," "The LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert" as a special guest of Jon Batiste and Stay Human, and most recently playing lead guitar with LIZZO on "Saturday Night Live." But it's her prodigious talents as a singer-songwriter and musician that have defined Celisse the most as an artist. Her original music, powered by her soulful voice, is hard-rocking and blues-tinged with infectious hooks that stay with you. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja in Malta. Another dynamic soprano-tenor duo joins forces for a program of arias and duets from the heart of the operatic repertory, broadcast live from the beautiful isle of Malta. click here

2:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Town Hall- Spotlight on Latinx Voices - Broadway for Biden's ambitious seven-part Town Hall series, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will conclude this weekend with back-to-back events amplifying Latinx and Black voices within the Broadway community. Spotlight on Latinx Voices will feature acclaimed tap dancer Ayodele Casel, director and choreographer Luis Salgado, and Stephanie Beatriz (In the Heights, movie). Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign's policies for the Latinx community. click here

Alicia Olatuja - Livestream - Alicia Olatuja brings her signature vocals to a captivating afternoon performance showcasing a wide range of musical styles, including gospel, soul, jazz, and classical. click here

The School for Wives by Molière in the Park - After the success of virtual productions of The Misanthrope and Tartuffe, Moliere in the Park and FIAF team up for a radically inventive and refreshing take on the classic play, The School For Wives. At its core, Moliere's biting 17th-century satire about a privileged but misguided man so intimidated by femininity that he attempts to control it, is about gender power dynamics. In this contemporary all-female retelling, Tony Award-winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline, or Change) stars as the patriarch Arnolphe, obsessed with keeping his 17-year-old ward Agnes ignorant so that she will be faithful to him. Director Lucie Tiberghien examines this classic tale with an all-female cast as they shine a light on the ultimate absurdity of similar American systems of oppression. Like Agnès, no one's humanity can be snuffed out. click here

A Celebration of Birth and Renewal : Adelphi Orchestra Season Premiere - IMMERSIVE 360° PERFORMANCE The Adelphi Orchestra celebrates its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a return to live performance in works by Wagner and Beethoven. under the baton of Music Director & Conductor Richard Owen. Guest soloist, violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer, recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Stradivari, performs Beethoven's Romances with the orchestra. Wagner's Siegfried Idyll will be led by Oliver Neubauer 2020 AO college Competition Prize winner. Viewing is by donation only and you can get your tickets on Musae. click here

A Celebration of Rebirth and Renewal : Adelphi Orchestra Season Premiere - IMMERSIVE 360° PERFORMANCE The Adelphi Orchestra celebrates its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a return to live performance in works by Wagner and Beethoven. under the baton of Music Director & Conductor Richard Owen. Guest soloist, violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer, recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Stradivari, performs Beethoven's Romances with the orchestra. Wagner's Siegfried Idyll will be led by Oliver Neubauer 2020 AO college Competition Prize winner. Viewing is by donation only and you can get your tickets on Musae. click here

3:00 PM

Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Robert Patrick - From The Archive: Robert Patrick Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited Series Director Michal Gamily is joined live by Robert Patrick as they revisit Robert's previous Coffeehouse Chronicles celebrating the work and career of Robert Patrick with panelists, archival footage, and live performances. This program originally aired live at La MaMa on February 4, 2017. Moderator: William M. Hoffman Panelists: Michael McGrinder, Natalie H. Rogers, Jordan Beswick, Carol Nelson, Magie Dominic and Jason Jenn click here

7:00 PM

Gateway to Cabaret: A Star Studded Evening - Join some of the most exciting stars from Broadway, cabaret and film in performances created exclusively for this evening to benefit The Cabaret Project of St. Louis. Performances by Norm Lewis (Tony Nominee, star of new Spike Lee film), Faith Prince (Tony winning Broadway star), Christine Andreas (Two time Tony nominee), Billy Stritch (NYC top singer/pianist), Tony DeSare (star of concerts and nightclubs), Capathia Jenkins (Broadway & concert star), Alexandra Billings (Broadway's Wicked, TV's Transparent), Brandon Victor Dixon (Tony & Emmy nominee NBCs Jesus Christ Superstar) , Sidney Myer, (NYC Cabaret Legend), Steven Brinberg (International Simply Barbra sensation) click here

All About Evil (presented by Seize the Show) - There's been a murder on Broadway, and it's up to YOU to find the killer! Behind every great dive is a humble assistant, but when Broadway's brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it's up to you to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal. Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil. Seize the Show is a live performance gaming experience where storytelling meets gameplay. Performed virtually in real time, audiences have the power to choose the outcome of the story. Each show's journey won't be like the last and YOU decide where the narrative will go. Choose to be a gamechanger. click here

Universal Temple of the Arts' Staten Island JAZZ Virtual Sessions: A Prelude to FESTIVAL 33 - Universal Temple of the Arts' Staten Island JAZZ Virtual Sessions: A Prelude to FESTIVAL 33 presents an opportunity for devotees and loyalists of the critically acclaimed three-decade long Staten Island JAZZ Festival to experience, via livestream, a sneak preview of what's to come in 2021. Hosted by Sheila Anderson, author and on-air radio personality of WBGO 88.3 FM, Virtual Sessions will mix riveting musical performances with engaging conversation about the relevance, significance, spirituality and artistic vision of the legacy of Jazz music. Featured guests include 2020 NEA Jazz Master Reggie Workman; Universal Temple of the Arts' Artistic/Executive Director, Sajda Musawwir Ladner; and Diedra Harris-Kelley, Co-Director of the Romare Bearden Foundation. Selected performances from Universal Temple of the Arts archives recall magic moments from previous festivals. A 2020 Staten Island JAZZ musical performance by Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, closes out the hybrid production. Who: Universal Temple of the Arts What: Virtual Sessions: A Prelude to FESTIVAL 33 When: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 7:00 pm EDT Where: Live Stream at www.utasi.org Tickets: $12.00 each (Purchase at https://utasi.org/Buytickets.html. Ticket sales support UTA's year-round programs. Please visit UTA's website to learn more about our work in the arts and in the community. Donations and corporate gifts are welcome.) Web: https://utasi.org/index.html Call: 718-273-5610 Email: info@utasi.org Facebook: facebook.com/UTAsiny Twitter: twitter.com/@UTAStatenIsland Instagram: instagram.com/utasiny click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Le Comte Ory Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 9, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Stars in the House - WE THE PEOPLE: AMERICA ROCKS! By Joe Iconis, Eli Bolin, Douglas Lyons & More click here

WAITING FOR OBAMA - In Waiting for Obama, a topical story about divisiveness within America, and within the American family, a Colorado family is convinced that President Barack Obama is coming for their guns... and they may well be right. This magical and surreal exploration of relationships touched by tragedy leaps head-first into one of America's most complex conundrums: guns. The radio-play version of Waiting for Obama was recorded on August 30, 2020 at the PACE Center in Parker, CO, with direction by Brian Freeland, videography and editing by Ray Bailey and a company of actors that includes, Laurence Curry (Barack Obama), Drew Horwitz (Peter Welby), Chris Kendall (Hank Welby), Leslie O'Carroll (Martha Welby), Jenna Moll Reyes (Jenna), Jessica Robblee (Katie Welby), Luke Sorge (Benny Bunny) and Mare Trevathan (Stage Directions and Voice of God). Audio recording by the staff of Parker Arts (Production Manager: Kevin Newton; Audio Engineer: Joe Brindley; Acting Director: Carrie Glassburn), with lighting support by David Holt. click here

Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret - Stepp Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret, a music revue of blockbuster classics, is playing at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square! While it has had its challenges, this year has been great for binging your favorite television shows, and watching all of your favorite movies! We couldn't go see something new so we turned to the classics, and as we all know, behind every good movie, is a great soundtrack! Stepp Stewart's New Soul Cinema Cabaret is a celebration of the iconic music from movies such as DREAMGIRLS, SHAFT, THE WIZ, THE BODYGUARD, WAITING TO EXHALE, LADY SINGS THE BLUES, and more! Stewart's Soul Cinema Cabaret will stir you with nostalgia, and have you singing and swaying the night away to the rhythm of these essential hits! Directed by Broadway veteran, Producer and Songwriter, Stepp Stewart, Soul Cinema Cabaret features songs such as PURPLE RAIN, DO YOU KNOW?, LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE BOY, A HEART IS A HOUSE, ENDLESS LOVE, and many more! Not only will you be thrilled by these amazing singers, Soul Cinema Cabaret features dancing and gorgeous costume & set design. You cannot miss this treat for the eyes and the ears! Commemorating the music of these time tested classics, is a great way to add some rhythm and fun to your family movie nights. click here

Woke Laws: Supreme Court Edition - "Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law" is back and this time, instead of passing judgment on crazy laws, comics will be ruling on the Supreme Court itself! As seen on PBS' All Arts Channel, "Wack or Woke?" is a comedy show where a black woman is finally in charge of the law. There has never been a black woman on the US Supreme Court, this show serves as a comedic remedy. Real life lawyer and comic Andrea along with comic guests will riff and rule on the Supreme Court. Coleman will also highlights the black female judges she thinks should be shortlisted for the Supreme Court. Come laugh and learn while Andrea and comedian guest judges give their take! click here

Sunday, October 25

12:00 PM

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

2:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Town Hall- Spotlight on Black Voices - Broadway for Biden's ambitious seven-part Town Hall series, produced by the Broadway Podcast Network, will conclude this weekend with back-to-back events amplifying Latinx and Black voices within the Broadway community. Black Voices on Broadway will feature veteran stage manager Cody Renard Richard, director Leah C. Gardiner, director Schele Williams, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen). Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice the Musical) will moderate the discussion about the Biden campaign's policies for the Black community. click here

4:00 PM

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: LIVE WITH ATLANTIC: REMIX - To close out our weekend of performances, join us live as Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees) interviews Dominique Morisseau about Skeleton Crew and her celebrated body of work. click here

5:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Community Conversation - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

6:00 PM

Sty of The Blind Pig by Phillip Hayes Dean - Virtual Reading of "Sty of the Blind Pig." The play was originally produced by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1971. Phillip Hayes Dean passed several years ago, however his spirit lives on in this exciting dramatic adventure. The play stars Kimberlee Monroe as Alberta Warren,Lorenzo Scott as Doc, Toussaint Jeanlouis as Blind Jordan and Olivia Williams as Weedy Warren. (Actors appear courtesy of Actors Equity) This performance is FREE. click here

7:00 PM

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - How Republics Fall Apart - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

Broadway Sings for Biden - The lineup is set for the starry Broadway Sings event celebrating and uplifting presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris. The concert-documentary, centered around voting activation, will be filmed live from the Kraine Theater in the East Village of NYC with COVID-compliance measures in place, socially distanced musicians, and no audience. The full lineup will boast Broadway stars Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Corey Mach (Waitress), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and Raena White (Chicago), singing brand new arrangements and orchestrations of musical theater and pop hits. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier Starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley, Matthew Polenzani, Marcus Brück, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Sebastian Weigle. From May 13, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- LaChanze - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! LaChanze is an award-winning actress who brings an exhilarating and electrifying presence to any stage she touches. Blessed with a powerful mezzo-soprano singing voice and a commanding presence, she consistently receives high praises from fans, peers and the industry at-large. Armed with the gift for dramatic storytelling, a sultry vocal dexterity and for bringing complex female heroines to life, audiences sit up and take notice of the actress whether in a hot Broadway production, television show, film or on concert stages. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Whangārei Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Something's Coming - "Something's Coming," a dramatized retelling of the making of the classic musical "West Side Story" highlighting the writing and development process between Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins, and Hal Prince. The cast will feature Marc Kudisch ("9 to 5," "Thoroughly Modern Millie") as Bernstein, Ted Louis Levy ("Jelly's Last Jam," "Black and Blue") as Robbins, Vincent Rodriguez III (The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") as Prince, Adam B. Shapiro ("Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish, HBO's "The Normal Heart") as Sondheim, and Robert Torti ("That Thing You Do," "Joseph...Dreamcoat") as Laurents. click here

Howell Binkley: A Celebration of Light and Love - The 60-minute tribute, honoring Binkley's award-winning career, beginning in 1978 until his death on August 14, 2020, features dance and Broadway luminaries discussing his impact on their lives and on their professional communities. Binkley designed the lighting for fifty-two Broadway shows. He received 9 Tony Award nominations and won 2 Tony Awards. His immense success in theatrical lighting is explored throughout A Celebration of Light and Love by those who worked with him and cherished his friendship. Among these are Broadway and West End producers Cameron Macintosh, Jeffrey Seller, and Richard Winkler; directors Thomas Kail and Des McAnuff; choreographers David Parsons and Sergio Trujillo; actors Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera and Paul Nolan; and creators Bob Gaudio and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining them and others in remembrances of this remarkably talented man are his former assistants, his family, and his friends. click here

