Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 1-2- with Andrea McArdle, Telly Leung, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 1-2, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, May 1

10:30 AM

And in This Corner: Cassius Clay-Community Listening Party - Every hero starts somewhere. For 12-year-old Cassius Clay Jr., who would become the sports legend known to the world as Muhammad Ali, it was a boxing gym in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the swift and vibrant origin story of how a determined young boy growing up in the Jim Crow South took on all challengers in his path to becoming...The Greatest. An unlikely hero is a classic story, but And in This Corner goes an extra, exhilarating round by exploring how remarkable communities help to create them. And in This Corner: Cassius Clay features Danté Crichlow, Sinclair Daniel, Langston Darby, Anthony Holiday, Franck Juste, Jacquelyn Landgraf, Eric Lockley, and Andy Schneeflock, all of whom are alumni of Atlantic Acting School! click here

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By ​​​York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James may have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

The Covid Decameron - The Decameron, written in 1348 during the Black Plague in Florence, Italy, is the inspiration for this modern and provocative series of reimagined stories of Giovanni Boccaccio. Students, under the direction of Sal Trapani and collaborating with a team of designers and technicians, have devised original pieces which include an adult puppet show, a short musical, a series of dance pieces, short comedic and dramatic films, new songs, unique storytelling, a Zoom play, performance art and some surprise performances. A daring and entertaining event, not to be missed. click here

3:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

4:00 PM

Brimming by Company 605 - The Vancouver International Dance Festival (VIDF) presents Company 605's Brimming with a multi-camera approach that brings you inside the dance. Created and performed by Josh Martin, Brimming is a new solo investigating the body as a container: a rigid frame holding in and concealing its stored inner contents. It explores this shape we are in, how it holds us, and what might eventually spill out when the walls begin to bend. Tickets are free/by-donation with advanced registration click here

7:00 PM

Rachel an Anti-Racist Radio Play - "Rachel" by Angelina Weld Grimké was the first play written by an African American with a fully African American cast produced by a theater for a mixed-race audience in the United States. First performed over one-hundred-years ago, this deeply powerful work by Grimké- a journalist, poet, and educator- was written as a response to D.W. Griffith's filmic celebration of the Ku Klux Klan, "The Birth of a Nation." The play examines the life of a young African American woman, Rachel Loving, as she comes to realize the dreadful reality of racism in her community and the harm that may come to the black children she brings into this world. The presentation of this marvelous piece in 1916 marked the first time theater was used to enlighten the white community as to the tragic conditions of African American life in the United States. click here

Spring Affair 2021: A Ruby Jubilee - Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW) goes virtual with their annual fundraiser, Spring Affair. The theme this year will be "A Ruby Jubilee" in honor of GMCW's 40th Anniversary Season. There will be a silent auction, music and the event will be hosted by Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming. Tickets: Free for all with registration; VIP packages available click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 12, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Beyond The Veil - A thrilling, chilling, spine-tingling ghost play for your ears about a small town doctor, wracked with grief, who recounts the strange tale of another grieving family in his care, and their joint decision to seek the aid of a Spiritualist medium to help them "lift the veil" between the worlds of the living and the dead to bring them closure. What they find "beyond the veil" will haunt you long after the séance has ended. click here

Once on This Island - Produced by Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, come celebrate storytelling and fabulous music with this rousing Calypso-flavored concert of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND features Atlanta actors and musicians. Book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty. click here

Jupiter String Quartet Gives Virtual Concert with the Jasper String Quartet presented by Ringwood Friends of Music - On May 1, 2021 at 8pm ET, the Jupiter Quartet joins forces with the Jasper String Quartet to perform Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 for Ringwood Friends of Chamber Music. Their recording of the work was released in February 2021 on Marquis Classics and praised by All Music as, "one of the best versions [of Mendelssohn's Octet] available, with a crackling finale and plenty of energy throughout." The concert also includes Florence Price's String Quartet in G Major performed by the Jasper and George Walker's moving "Lyric" for String Quartet performed by the Jupiter. click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Jane Austen's PERSUASION Song Cycle - What did we do on our CoVid quarantine vacation? With a baseline of Beethoven's glorious chamber music, director/lyricist Emily King created a series of 9 songs which capture, each in their unique way, the flavor, plot and characters of PERSUASION, Jane Austen's last completed, least read and most fiercely defended novel. Twelve remarkable singer actors and eleven musicians are creating a wholly original, completely Pastiche way of bringing you back in time with our latest technology. Diverse and distanced, gorgeous and witty, liberating talent from Canada to Israel and all over the US, for Austen, Beethoven and musical theater fans all over the world. Ludwig calls the tune as we celebrate Jane Austen, and her ability to create happy endings in her stories, when real life so often sadly disappoints. click here

Stars in the House - CINDERELLA Reunion with Santino Fontana, Laura Osnes, Harriet Harris, Ann Harada and Peter Bartlett. click here

9:00 PM

John Lloyd Young By Request: Live from Las Vegas - John Lloyd Young's next live pay-per-view concert is all about YOU. Join John Lloyd Young and music director, Tommy Faragher, LIVE from The Space in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1st for a concert of songs chosen entirely by fans and ticket holders. Hear your favorites from John Lloyd Young's popular repertoire of classic R&B, rock, doo-wop, Broadway, and yes, JERSEY BOYS. The sky's the limit. And every song will have been chosen by YOU. Afterward, be a fly on the wall for a very special bonus post-show where JLY and Tommy will workshop requests for BRAND-NEW songs you've been wishing to hear him sing. Who knows? Maybe your suggestions will become regular songs in his future concerts. Let's find out together! Note: there will be several opportunities leading up to the live event to make your requests known. Please sign up for John Lloyd Young's mailing list at www.johnlloydyoung.com as well as stay tuned to his social media channels (Twitter: @GenuineJLY, Instagram: @johnlloydyoung and the JLY Facebook fan page, John Lloyd Young Friends) click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

10:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

Sunday, May 2

12:00 PM

COVENANT - By ​​​York Walker, directed by Tamilla Woodard, dramaturg: John Glore. When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James may have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. click here

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Masterclass: Telly Leung - Telly Leung is a performer, producer, director, and theater educator who appeared on Broadway as Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin, In Transit, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song. He is an adjunct professor of Vocal performance at NYU's New Studio on Broadway and has held master classes at Carnegie Mellon University, University of Michigan, Point Park College, and Nazareth College. This class will focus on "NEXT STEPS." An actor's exploration is never finished, and songs and monologues should deepen and develop as the artist grows and evolves personally and professionally. "NEXT STEPS" is an opportunity for performers of all levels to be inspired by each other's work and take the "next step" in the life-long process of growing as an artist no matter where they are in their journey. Come prepared with a monologue (2 minutes max) or song (32 bar cut or 3 minute full song sung to track) to work on in class. Participants will also be asked to engage in the constructive conversation and evaluation of each other's work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. There are only 10 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Telly, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. click here

Jane Austen's PERSUASION Song Cycle - What did we do on our CoVid quarantine vacation? With a baseline of Beethoven's glorious chamber music, director/lyricist Emily King created a series of 9 songs which capture, each in their unique way, the flavor, plot and characters of PERSUASION, Jane Austen's last completed, least read and most fiercely defended novel. Twelve remarkable singer actors and eleven musicians are creating a wholly original, completely Pastiche way of bringing you back in time with our latest technology. Diverse and distanced, gorgeous and witty, liberating talent from Canada to Israel and all over the US, for Austen, Beethoven and musical theater fans all over the world. Ludwig calls the tune as we celebrate Jane Austen, and her ability to create happy endings in her stories, when real life so often sadly disappoints. click here

Hedda Freeman - Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler" is perhaps one of the most polarizing plays of the 19th century. Published at the height of Ibsen's fame and performed all across Europe, "Hedda Gabler" dares to study one woman's psychological drives, and how they are both influenced and informed by her surrounding socio-economic environment. About the play, Ibsen is quoted by saying: "It was not my purpose to deal with what people call problems in this play. What I principally wanted to do was to depict human beings, human emotions, and human destinies upon a groundwork of certain of the social conditions and principles of the present day." In this contemporary adaptation by Kamilah Bush and Justin P. Cowan, Hedda Freeman finds herself in a marriage and a society that she can't seem to reconcile or escape. Issues of race, privilege, identity, and destiny come to a dramatic head as Hedda struggles to define what freedom really means. click here

1:00 PM

UNCSA Concerto Competition - Emerging Artist Series Students from the School of Music compete in the final round of the annual Concerto Competition. The winner earns the opportunity to perform as a featured soloist with the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra or Wind Ensemble. This year UNCSA is proud to welcome renowned musicians Marin Alsop, Demarre McGill and Violaine Melançon as judges. click here

2:00 PM

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Andrea McArdle - Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical Newsical; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello Dolly . Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway. click here

Once on This Island - Produced by Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, come celebrate storytelling and fabulous music with this rousing Calypso-flavored concert of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. ONCE ON THIS ISLAND features Atlanta actors and musicians. Book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty. click here

5:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

5:30 PM

Calidore String Quartet - The Calidore Quartet's balance of "intellect and expression" (Los Angeles Times) has won it international acclaim. The ensemble, an alum of SHCS's Discovery Series, returns to Baltimore with the world premiere of a performance pre-recorded in New York City in a private home. The concert features the world streaming premiere of a new quartet by Hannah Lash, as well as Schubert's transcendent final quartet and Dvořák's "American" Quartet, an ebullient work of joyous lyricism. click here

6:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

7:00 PM

The 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards - The Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre present the 2021 Lucille Lortel Awards - a celebration of all the people who create Off-Broadway excellence. The pre-taped special will honor the writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theatre staff, and the audiences who contribute to the incomparable magic of Off-Broadway theatre. Featuring testimonials from members of the community, as well as fun facts, video footage from past awards shows, the Lucille Lortel Vault, and more, the program will premiere as always, be a benefit for The Actors Fund. The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards will feature an appearance by Bebe Neuwirth, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees, The Actors Fund, as well as Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Edmund Donovan, Scott Elliott, Will Eno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bill Irwin, Francis Jue, Judy Kuhn, Grace McLean, Annette O'Toole, Larry Owens, Tonya Pinkins, Daryl Roth, Kristen Schaal, Jeremy Shamos, Susan Stroman, Jason Tam, and more; a brand-new performance choreographed by actor and dancer Reed Luplau; comedy sketches by the improv group The Foundation; a monologue by Phillip Taratula as Pam Goldberg; a musical performance by Crystal Monee Hall,Allen René Louis, and Michael McElroy; and an original song by Bobby Daye in memory of Off-Broadway community members who lost their lives this past year. click here

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Rondine Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Nicolas Joël. From January 10, 2009. click here

TITANIQUE: THE MAIDEN VOYAGE CONCERT - When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band. The quick-witted cast features Broadway favorites Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Cinderella, South Pacific) as Celine, Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Wicked, Hairspray) as Jack Dawson, Alex Ellis (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Legally Blonde) as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Frankie J. Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia, "Big Brother") as Victor Garber, Kathy Deitch ("American Horror Story", Wicked, Magic Mike XXL) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Kyle Ramar Freeman (Once On This Island Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg Bitch, John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal, Randy Blair (Amélie) as Ruth, and Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief) and Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Ensemble. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Andrea McArdle - Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical Newsical; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello Dolly . Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway. click here