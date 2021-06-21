Virtual Theatre This Week: June 21-27, 2021- with Kate Reinders, Amanda Kloots, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (June 21-28) in live streaming: Kate Reinders, Amanda Kloots and Jennifer Nettles visit Backstage Live, Fredi Walker-Browne shares Ten Minute Tidbits, a Kerry Butler masterclass, Tovah Feldshuh in Becoming Dr. Ruth, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Monday, June 21

12:00 PM

HAROLD & LILLIAN - Book & lyrics by Dan Collins music by Julianne Wick Davis, based on the documentary film by Daniel Raim, directed by Michael Greif, dramaturg: Jerry Patch. A musical about the Hollywood romance of storyboard artist Harold Michelson and film researcher Lillian Michelson. Beginning with their elopement after Harold came home from World War II, their marriage spanned six decades-during which they overcame daunting personal challenges and made surprising movie magic. click here

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century. click here

3:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: The NYPL's Library for the Performing Arts, Billy Rose Theatre Division's Doug Reside. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: Fredi Walker-Browne! click here

5:30 PM

Theater in Quarantine - Join a conversation with the creators of Theater in Quarantine as they discuss the process of making a tiny closet into an expansive stage. click here

7:00 PM

OPEN - All For One Theater & The Tank present the archived world premiere of OPEN by Crystal Skillman. Filmed live at The Tank in June 2019. Directed by Jessi D. Hill. Starring Megan Hill. // OPEN is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. A woman called The Magician presents a myriad of tricks for our entertainment, yet her performance seems to be attempting the impossible - to save the life of her partner, Jenny. But is our faith in her illusions enough to rewrite the past? The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. click here

Restart Stages- Staceyann Chin - A part of Restart Stages' Pride Celebration, monologist Staceyann Chin confronts topics of race, class, gender, sexuality and post-pandemic life. click here

7:30 PM

Inside Chamber Music - In this lecture, CMS Resident Lecturer Bruce Adolphe offers a detailed study of the comic effects and compositional thinking of the Father of the String Quartet. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and Sir John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Tom Cairns. From November 18, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here

Tuesday, June 22

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Kate Reinders. click here

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids Mariachi 101 with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles - To celebrate Pride, the world's first LGBTQ+ mariachi performs a variety of songs. click here

7:00 PM

Kerry Butler Masterclass - Get that job! - Find the perfect song and how to perform it to nail auditions! This six week course takes place every week, for a total total of 4 group sessions and two mini private lessons. In this 6 week class you will get two private mini lessons with me and 4 group lessons. We will go over your audition book, and see what you are missing. One lesson to find the perfect audition song, and the second private session to go over both songs and a little career coaching. You will get two new songs in this class. You will learn about subtext, get audition tips, vocal tips, and learn how to break down a song. click here

The La MaMa Love Cabaret with host Sasha Velour - The La MaMa Love Cabaret celebrates intersectional queerness at this moment of historical change. This fundraising event brings together New York's most illustrious queer artists with performers from abroad to envision a new future: a future that is full of love! Featuring Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Justin Vivian Bond, The Illustrious Pearl, Sweaty Eddie, Pixel the Drag Jester, Untitled Queen and artists from our international queer community. click here

Ghosting - GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home. click here

Sh!t My Folks Don't Know (The Groundlings) - Life can be pretty crappy. Sometimes it's hard to feel good with the way things are. What better time to bring back an old beloved Groundlings favorite? Sh!t My Folks Don't Know returns to our (virtual) stage with tales so crazy they are bound to make you feel better. Join director Karen Maruyama and her special guests as they let you in on some of their deepest, dirtiest secrets. You won't believe the embarrassing, horrifying stories our guests will share-some they have NEVER told anyone before. EVER. Not even to their closest loved ones. It's real, it's audacious, it's Sh!t My Folks Don't Know! This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From February 25, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Wednesday, June 23

12:00 PM

1:00 PM

Love From Lincoln Center - Tune in for a string quartet comprised of members of the world-class New York Philharmonic Orchestra. click here

3:00 PM

5:00 PM

Aizuri Quartet: What's Past is Prologue - The GRAMMY Award-winning string ensemble performs What's Past is Prologue, two digital concerts of music by female composers spanning the past millennia, filmed March 2021 at the studio of renowned sculptor Joel Shapiro. The phrase "what's past is prologue," from Shakespeare's The Tempest, "has become a modern shorthand for the notion that history set the context for the present," says Aizuri cellist Karen Ouzounian. "Contemporary composers reflect on the work of those who came before them as they push the string quartet medium towards the future." The dramatic setting for this two-part program is Shapiro's large-scale geometric sculptures that suspend from the ceiling and extend from the walls and floors of his studio in Long Island City, Queens. Program 1, available June 23 includes Benedictine composer, philosopher, and abbess Hildegard von Bingen's (b. 1098) liturgical poem Columba aspexit, arranged for string quartet by Alex Fortes; composer and environmentalist Gabriella Smith's (b. 1991) Carrot Revolution, written for Aizuri's GRAMMY-winning album Blueprinting; and GRAMMY and MacArthur Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens's (b. 1977) At the Purchaser's Option, a haunting work inspired by an 1830s advertisement selling a young female slave with or without her 9 month old baby. click here

6:30 PM

Song Sessions - The term "song" or "song session" describes the elaborate vocalization structure produced by humpback whales. Song Sessions connects whale and human music. Employing flutes, clarinets, sine-tones, and an LED light installation, four improvisers perform an ever-changing work based on the structure of whale songs. Each performance is unique and distinctive. With flutes played by Isabel Lepanto Gleicher and clarinets played by Eric Umble, the duo improvises as two whales communicating over a vast ocean. The sine-tones, played by Barry Sharp, provide an evolving ambiance that comprises frequencies of oceanic noise pollution. Lastly, Paige Seber utilizes an adaptable light installation manipulated to mimic the ocean in flux and respond in real-time to the performance's dramatic arc. click here

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 19, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

The 39 Steps - Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel on which it was based. When a mysterious woman is murdered in his London apartment, Richard Hannay suddenly finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of international intrigue. As the police pursue Richard, who's been framed for the murder, Richard pursues a cunning ring of foreign agents before they can smuggle sensitive secrets out of the country. The plot has many twists, but the real twist in this adaptation stems from limiting the cast to just four actors, who play more than 150 quick-change roles as they recreate every major scene from the original film along with clever allusions to other Hitchcock classics. The result is a hilarious homage to Hitchcock and the action adventure genre. The 39 Steps will keep you laughing even as it keeps you on the edge of your seat! click here

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series: "A Bronx Tale" - Featuring: Bobby Conte Thornton (Calogero), Ariana DeBose (Jane), Richard H. Blake (Lorenzo), Lucia Giannetta (Rosina), Bradley Gibson (Tyrone), Hudson Loverro (Young Calogero), Chazz Palminteri (Book writer, based on his life and his original play. Also played the role of Sonny) The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the casts really let their hair down. Viewers can even ask questions via the chat feature! click here

I'm Still Here: A Virtual Benefit for the Billy Rose Theatre Division - Performances, rare archival clips, and plenty of surprises are in store for this one-time-only virtual benefit celebrating the Billy Rose Theatre Division's 90th anniversary. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. This play is interactive in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold. click here

9:00 PM

Song Sessions - The term "song" or "song session" describes the elaborate vocalization structure produced by humpback whales. Song Sessions connects whale and human music. Employing flutes, clarinets, sine-tones, and an LED light installation, four improvisers perform an ever-changing work based on the structure of whale songs. Each performance is unique and distinctive. With flutes played by Isabel Lepanto Gleicher and clarinets played by Eric Umble, the duo improvises as two whales communicating over a vast ocean. The sine-tones, played by Barry Sharp, provide an evolving ambiance that comprises frequencies of oceanic noise pollution. Lastly, Paige Seber utilizes an adaptable light installation manipulated to mimic the ocean in flux and respond in real-time to the performance's dramatic arc. click here

Thursday, June 24

12:00 PM

7:00 PM

Los Niños Perdidos - In celebration of Immigration Heritage Month, The Tank and ID studio theater are hosting a two day event featuring a virtual presentation of the play "Los Niños Perdidos" / "Lost children: a piece in twenty questions" and panel discussions featuring immigration policy experts (6/24) and immigrant artists (6/25). "Lost children: a piece in twenty questions" is a monologue adapted from the Spanish version of "Tell me how it ends: an essay in forty questions" (Finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award ) by Valeria Luiselli, based on her experiences working as a volunteer translator for migrant children seeking legal representation. click here

Criminal Queerness Festival: «when we write with ashes» - Drawing from the artist's self-identified background as a non-binary, HIV-positive, queer, indigenous Mexican person, comes a complicated love story. click here

THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE - THE BOOK THAT WON'T CLOSE Confessions of a Love Addict written and performed by TL Forsberg, directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, follows a bi-culturally fluid Deaf woman through a series of bad relationships, a dark comedy that includes music, dance, video projection and sign language. The show is now CAPTIONED and fully accessible to deaf/deaf and hard of hearing and hearing! The encore BEST OF FEST! performance streams Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 pm (PDT) and is available on demand for 48 hours. click here

Pride Trilogy III - Darius de Haas Sings Billy Strayhorn "Something to Live For" - Obie Award winning actor and singer Darius de Haas (Broadway's "Rent", "Shuffle Along", "Kiss Of The Spiderwoman", and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") performs the music of Billy Strayhorn in an intimate setting, celebrating the composer's rich contribution to the Great American Songbook- Billy Strayhorn wrote "Take The A Train", "Lush Life", "Day Dream", "Chelsea Bridge", "Something To Live For", and more. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, George Gagnidze, and John Del Carlo, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Production by Luc Bondy. From November 9, 2013. click here

LIZ ESTRADA - The world may not be fine, but that doesn't mean we can't gather online to prevent disaster with a little bit of sex and laughter. What could this witty, interactive and racy take on the classic Greek "sex-strike to end hate" comedy have to offer today's divisive and seemingly psychotic society? Plenty, it turns out in this hilarious, naughty, innovative and ultimately inspiring modern-day update from Miles Beyond Entertainment -- one of 2020's most awarded live-streamers - partnering with the female-centric Archipelago Creative Group. Join the online burlesque rally, where the entire ensemble reacts to the audience's real-time texts. With six LIVE performances only, show times are PDT, so please adjust accordingly. Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or devices. Info and tickets at www.BeyondTheStage.net click here

8:00 PM

The 39 Steps - Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel on which it was based. When a mysterious woman is murdered in his London apartment, Richard Hannay suddenly finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of international intrigue. As the police pursue Richard, who's been framed for the murder, Richard pursues a cunning ring of foreign agents before they can smuggle sensitive secrets out of the country. The plot has many twists, but the real twist in this adaptation stems from limiting the cast to just four actors, who play more than 150 quick-change roles as they recreate every major scene from the original film along with clever allusions to other Hitchcock classics. The result is a hilarious homage to Hitchcock and the action adventure genre. The 39 Steps will keep you laughing even as it keeps you on the edge of your seat! click here

Jaime Lozano and The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant - Joe's Pub Live! - Considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway, Mexican Director, Composer, Arranger & Orchestrator Jaime Lozano is back, virtually, at Joe's Pub with his "Familia," an all-Latinx line up of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers in a concert about their immigrant experience. An evening full of songs and stories about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing his native land. A show about diversity, inclusion, and building bridges instead walls. click here

Restart Stages Treya Lam - A veteran of past NYC Pride celebrations, Treya Lam's headlining debut will feature politically charged songwriting and fluent instrumental prowess. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

The 39 Steps - Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel on which it was based. When a mysterious woman is murdered in his London apartment, Richard Hannay suddenly finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of international intrigue. As the police pursue Richard, who's been framed for the murder, he pursues a cunning ring of foreign agents before they can smuggle sensitive secrets out of the country. The plot has many twists, but the real twist in this adaptation stems from limiting the cast to just four actors, who play more than 150 quick-change roles as they recreate every major scene from the original film along with clever allusions to other Hitchcock classics. The result is a hilarious homage to Hitchcock and the action adventure genre. The 39 Steps will keep you laughing even as it keeps you on the edge of your seat! Central Standard Time click here

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. This play is interactive in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold. click here

Friday, June 25

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jennifer Nettles! click here

7:00 PM

Los Niños Perdidos - In celebration of Immigration Heritage Month, The Tank and ID studio theater are hosting a two day event featuring a virtual presentation of the play "Los Niños Perdidos" / "Lost children: a piece in twenty questions" and panel discussions featuring immigration policy experts (6/24) and immigrant artists (6/25). "Lost children: a piece in twenty questions" is a monologue adapted from the Spanish version of "Tell me how it ends: an essay in forty questions" (Finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award ) by Valeria Luiselli, based on her experiences working as a volunteer translator for migrant children seeking legal representation. click here

Restart Stages- Criminal Queerness Festival: This is Not a Memorized Script, This is a Well-Rehearsed Story - Explore the experience of a creative queer scholar and lover-through the lens of a sometimes-troubled relationship with their hometown Beirut. click here

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. *depending on your time zone :) click here

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. This play is interactive in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 12, 2019. click here

Chelsea Music Festival: Eric Nathan: Just a Moment (2021) [World Premiere] - The Chelsea Music Festival presents the world premiere of composer Eric Nathan's Just a Moment (2021) for two antiphonal oboes performed by oboists John Ferrillo and Amanda Hardy on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:30pm as part of the 2021 Virtual Festival. There will be a pre-concert Zoom conversation at 7:00pm with Eric Nathan, Amanda Hardy, and Chelsea Music Festival Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur. The online concert also includes clips with violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Orion Weiss and visuals by artist Kyle Meyer. Commissioned by the Chelsea Music Festival and Dr. Michael Sporn and dedicated to Ferrillo and Hardy, Just a Moment is a meditation on distance and intimacy. One oboe is placed on stage and the other in the balcony. They call out to each other, note-by-note, phrase-by-phrase, creating an unfolding melody, catching each other's notes, embracing these tones and the space that divides them, with subtle unisons and half-step dissonances mingling in echoes. There is a magical, trance-like sense of contemplation to the work, but also a sense of dancing joy. The audience hears the oboe on stage, and the echoes of the distant oboe from above, embracing and surrounding all in a sonic choreography that meets in the space between. Nathan says, "What the experience of the struggles of the past year has taught me most is to appreciate fleeting moments of beauty and connection, and how these can sustain us." In the recorded premiere, the videography enables the audience to feel the distance between the players as well as experience the vastness and beauty of Boston's Jordan Hall, where we cannot yet gather and listen to music. The video also brings us intimately into each of the players' worlds, closer and more privately, than if we heard it live. click here

Clue - Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! click here

8:00 PM

The 39 Steps - Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel on which it was based. When a mysterious woman is murdered in his London apartment, Richard Hannay suddenly finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of international intrigue. As the police pursue Richard, who's been framed for the murder, Richard pursues a cunning ring of foreign agents before they can smuggle sensitive secrets out of the country. The plot has many twists, but the real twist in this adaptation stems from limiting the cast to just four actors, who play more than 150 quick-change roles as they recreate every major scene from the original film along with clever allusions to other Hitchcock classics. The result is a hilarious homage to Hitchcock and the action adventure genre. The 39 Steps will keep you laughing even as it keeps you on the edge of your seat! click here

Restart Stages- Taylor Mac: Egg Yolk - Theater artist Taylor Mac returns to Lincoln Center for Egg Yolk, an evening of songs which will no doubt offer some unpredictable surprises. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Lonely Little Ghosts - Lonely Little Ghosts is a brand new theatrical experience. Host and creator Matthew Swanson leads the audience through an hour-long journey centered around interconnection and intimacy, melding storytelling with poetry and magic to create a moving, original piece of immersive virtual theatre. Lonely Little Ghosts is a study on how we confront our own individual "characters" and interact with each other to immortalize ourselves through the art of theatre and performance. It is a story of hauntings, both physical and metaphysical; a highly vulnerable, deeply enchanting exploration of the mystery of humanity; and an exploration of our own characters designed to leave audiences feeling better than when they arrived. In the age of COVID, we have all yearned to connect. Join Langhorne Players for this new experience of connection as we explore the realms of mentalism and magic. Lonely Little Ghosts will be presented entirely online over just three performances on the evenings of June 25, 26 and 27. Participants can choose from limited Front Row seats, which will include a link that requires the attendee to be on a computer webcam to participate in the show; and General Admission, which is a standard viewing link. Note that we highly recommend viewing this show in a comfortable space, on a computer or streaming device linked to a television, not on a mobile device. The show is streamed to our YouTube (via a private, unlisted link for those who purchase tickets ONLY), so you can view it anywhere you can view YouTube, such as Roku, Fire TV, web browser, etc. Front Row participants will need to view the show via StreamYard on a laptop or desktop computer. Give yourself over to the experience of Lonely Little Ghosts and join us for this exciting love letter to the magic of theatre, where your character will live forever within The Ghost Light. click here

9:00 PM

Restart Stages- Silent Disco on The GREEN: The Illustrious Blacks - Groove on The GREEN this NYC Pride weekend to House, Electronic, and Disco-infused Afrofuturist funk. click here

Saturday, June 26

10:00 AM

Young People's Concert: Where We Find Hope - Join NY Phil for fun, conversation, and activities led by Philharmonic Teaching Artists and Musicians! click here

12:00 PM

3:00 PM

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

7:00 PM

Joe's Pub at Bryant Park Picnic Performances: Mykal Kilgore - Picnic Performances, Bryant Park's summer performing arts series, features twenty-five live music, dance and theater events for a free, ticketed audience at midtown Manhattan's Bryant Park. Livestream broadcasts of nearly all of this season's Picnic Performances will also be available to anyone at no cost via Bryant Park's social media platforms. Joe's Pub is thrilled to be one of Bryant Park's programming partners this year! On Saturday, June 26th, we will present an evening with the Broadway performer and rising R&B star Mykal Kilgore. Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B, and the vulnerability of country. His debut release, A Man Born Black, which earned him an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding New Artist, is an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love. A born and raised Floridian, Kilgore moved to Nashville, TN, as a hopeful singer and songwriter after attending Florida State University. Also known for making bold political expressions, he became a viral sensation for his gospel-themed song "Reclaiming My Time," based on the statement made popular by famed Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The video garnered over 10 million views in one week and landed him an appearance with the legislator on ABC's The View. With the release of A Man Born Black, Kilgore is now stepping into the forefront to share his unique perspective with the world. His multi-octave ability is powerful and elegant - and stretches across music genres, while his lyrics color the outlines of each of our personal experiences. His instrument is guaranteed to educate, entertain and elevate the lives of all who have the luxury of experiencing his unmatched sound. click here

Restart Stages- LatinXoxo - An outrageous and gender-busting solo musical theater performance, LatinXoxo is by turns hilarious, risqué, and deeply moving. click here

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. This play is interactive in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold. click here

FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN - Written by JOHN ROSS BOWIE ("The Big Bang Theory," "Speechless"). Featuring MICHAEL CASSADY ("The O.C.," Army of The Dead) Emmy Award nominee BEN FELDMAN ("Superstore," Disney's "Monsters at Work"), Emmy Award nominee ​BRENDAN HUNT ("Ted Lasso," "Key & Peele") Tony Award winner LENA HALL (Hedwig and The Angry Inch, "Snowpiercer") Golden Globe nominee JUSTIN KIRK (HBO's "Angels In America," "Kidding") BOBBY CONTE THORNTON (Company, A Bronx Tale), Directed by JESSICA HANNA​. 40 years ago, Phil Spector made The Ramones a legend and destroyed the band. In Four Chords and a Gun, an intense black comedy based on exhaustive research, the notorious punk band records 1979's End of the Century in an infamous session that sparks both personal tensions among the group's members and violent struggles with the volatile Spector. By turns, sexy, gritty, dangerous, and hilarious, Four Chords and a Gun reveals the real-life drama behind the making of the world's greatest punk album.​​ Proceeds benefit Food on Foot. Four Chords and a Gun will be available to stream on-demand through June 30th click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Britten's Billy Budd Starring Philip Langridge, Dwayne Croft, and James Morris, conducted by Steuart Bedford. Production by John Dexter. From March 11, 1997 click here

Restart Stages- Summer Evenings Outdoors: Brahms - Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. click here

Clue - Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! click here

8:00 PM

The 39 Steps - Suspense thriller meets riotous comedy in this fast-paced parody of Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel on which it was based. When a mysterious woman is murdered in his London apartment, Richard Hannay suddenly finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of international intrigue. As the police pursue Richard, who's been framed for the murder, Richard pursues a cunning ring of foreign agents before they can smuggle sensitive secrets out of the country. The plot has many twists, but the real twist in this adaptation stems from limiting the cast to just four actors, who play more than 150 quick-change roles as they recreate every major scene from the original film along with clever allusions to other Hitchcock classics. The result is a hilarious homage to Hitchcock and the action adventure genre. The 39 Steps will keep you laughing even as it keeps you on the edge of your seat! click here

We Are Trans Presents: The Badass Trans Women of Comedy - Join We Are Trans and host KJ Whitehead for a night of comedy from some badass trans women. Lineup features Sammie James, Violet Gray, Dina Nina Martinez, and Mary Jane French click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Sunday, June 27

12:00 PM

Masterclass: Kara Lindsay - Sign up for Kara Lindsay's masterclass on June 27th at 12 PM ET! Just 12 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Kara Lindsay, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. Kara Lindsay previously performed the role Glinda in the Broadway company and national tour of Wicked. She appeared in the original Broadway company of Newsies as Katherine; a performance which was captured for Disney & Fathom Events on the stage of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. She also appeared in the Broadway company of Beautiful as Cynthia Weil and in the national tour and Guthrie Theatre productions of Little House on the Prairie as Laura. Regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse (Newsies, Little House on the Prairie); North Carolina Theatre (title role in Mary Poppins); Kansas City Starlight (title role in Cinderella); Kansas City Rep (Sally Bowles inCabaret); The 5th Avenue Theatre (Lone Star Love); and Geva Theatre Center (A Christmas Carol), among others. click here

Playing on Air presents THE DONOR by Avery Deutsch - Single mom Suzanne needs an actor for a discreet personal favor. It should be simple. But when she casts Mike, she grossly underestimates the lengths an out-of-work actor will go to to make an impact. Written by Avery Deutsch and a winner of the 2020 James Stevenson Prize for Short Comedic Plays, THE DONOR stars Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short, "Legion"). It is directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet). click here

2:00 PM

Clue - Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! TICKETS Tickets for Clue are $15 for online viewing. Patrons must purchase their tickets online ahead of time. Ticketholders for the online stream will be emailed the viewing link one hour prior to the start of the show. HOW TO WATCH THE SHOW Please note: this show will stream through Broadway on Demand. Ticketholders will be emailed instructions about how to watch the show one hour prior to showtime; please reserve a few minutes before the show to get situated with the viewing platform. INFORMATION For more information, please call (812) 237-3337, email alicia.jay@indstate.edu, or visit us online at www.crossroadsrep.com. click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Final Concert and Winner Announcement - Grand Hall at Indiana Landmarks (stream & in person) Concert will feature a short solo piece from each of the five finalists (Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong) click here

4:00 PM

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? A Pandemic Cabaret. - WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? A Pandemic Cabaret. Written and performed by Ana Guigui, directed by Rod Menzies. Songs span a number of genres, from pop to blues to tango and more. The pandemic and attendant life under lockdown have profoundly affected how we conduct our daily lives forcing us to reflect on the most basic questions concerning life and mortality. In short: Where do we go from here? The Best of Fest! encore performance streams Sunday, June 27 at 4:00 pm (PDT). click here

7:00 PM

THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY - A new play by Brandon Walker inspired by real events. A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites, which came to be known as Boneghazi. THE QUEER WITCH CONSPIRACY is a mystical crime drama about how a bone-stealing witch sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. This play is interactive on in the live Zoom performances, and audience response is included in the plot of the play by using the Zoom chat and polling. The streamed performances are less interactive for those who prefer to simply watch the action unfold. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Production by Willy Decker. From March 11, 2017. click here

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

8:00 PM

