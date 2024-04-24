Beth Malone, Elizabeth Stanley & Claybourne Elder to Star in STARSTRUCK Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatrics has revealed the cast and creative team for an industry presentation of Starstruck, a new musical by Beth Malone (Fun Home, Angels in America) and Mary Ann Stratton, with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls. The invitation-only presentations will take place on May 31, 2024 at the company’s new home at 154 Christopher Street.

Starstruck stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Beth Malone (Fun Home, Angels in America, Britney Runs a Marathon) as Cyd DeBerg, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town, Cry-Baby) as Roxanne Cooley, and Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George) as Chris.



Where the universe meets Sawtooth, Idaho, Cyd DeBerg (Malone) is on a mission to save her sliver of sky. She crusades for the first International Dark Sky Reserve in the United States, attracting the attention of NPR journalist Roxanne Cooley (Stanley). Roxanne’s magnetism knocks all of Sawtooth out of orbit, including Cyd’s right hand man, Chris (Elder). In Cyrano fashion, Cyd begins a courtship on his behalf. When words come too easily and feel uncomfortably true, Cyd is forced to concede the world as she knew it. Cyd and Roxanne are upended by the mysterious universe, truths hidden in darkness, and a collision course of love.



The cast of Starstruck also features Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade, Hairspray, Rent) as Sunny, Murray Hill (“Life & Beth,” “Somebody Somewhere”) as Crash, Paolo Montalban (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Woody, Sydney Patrick (National Tours of Kinky Boots, Tangled) as Linda, and Dan Sharkey (Amazing Grace, Bridges of Madison County, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as JD. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



The creative team of Starstruck includes director Sherri Eden Barber (Tour: Hamilton), Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning music supervisor Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill), music director Bryan Perry, copyist and music assistant Chloe Geller, casting by Geoff Josselson: JZ-Casting, stage management by Kelly Martindale (Slave Play, Matilda the Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), assistant stage management by Misha Fristensky (Durango Arts Center), and production assistance by Maddie Lentz.



This industry reading of Starstruck is produced by Out of the Box Theatrics in association with Kevin Ryan. Special thanks and support to Liz Armstrong and IRT Theater. Starstruck also received a 2021 residency and 2023 Triple R at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.