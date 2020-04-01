Virtual SPRING SUNDAY Series by Rockefeller Center Returns

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's social media channels where they can enjoy free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, art workshops, chess lessons, and more on Sunday April 5th beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Rockefeller Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

"Spring Sunday" is part of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. While typically held at Rockefeller Plaza, the new virtual series takes place each Sunday from March 29th to April 26th on social media as New Yorkers stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. New videos will be uploaded every week from presenting partners sharing new music, art workshops, and other family-friendly activities.

Among the day's activities will be an art workshop led by artist Ryan Flores as part of the yearlong Art In Focus program presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund. Viewers will create a #StayLife by assessing their favorite still life using materials found in their own homes. Kids will also enjoy live performances by Rock and Roll Playhouse and this week's Puppetsburg show, "Clem Forms a Tech Startup!" Jennifer Shahade, a two-time U.S. Women's Chess Champion, will lead a beginner's chess demonstration, and Dr. Jeanne Garbarino will present a DIY lotions and potions workshop in partnership with Never Stop Learning.



For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.





