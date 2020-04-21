Virtual 'Happy Hour Art Party' Returns to Rockefeller Center's Instagram Live
Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Rebekka Dunlap, for a live illustration hosted in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday April 24th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.
Rebekka's "Art Party" is the fifth installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The artist currently resides in Brooklyn and her whimsical illustrations often touch on serious topics such as mental health and women's issues.
Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting their own photos to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23. During Friday's Instagram Live, Rebekka will recreate some of her favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.
Rebekka Dunlap's artwork can be found on Instagram and her website rebekkadunlap.com. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.
DATE: Friday, April 24, 2020
TIME: 5:00 p.m. EST
LOCATION: @rockefellercenter on Instagram
instagram.com/rockefellercenter/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA World Tour Cast Performs 'Masquerade' for Andrew Lloyd Webber
The cast of the world tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera posted a special tribute to the composer.... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)