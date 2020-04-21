Virtual 'Happy Hour Art Party' Returns to Rockefeller Center's Instagram Live

Artists and art lovers alike are invited to join Rockefeller Center's weekly virtual "Happy Hour Art Party," this week featuring artist Rebekka Dunlap, for a live illustration hosted in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund, on Friday April 24th at 5:00 p.m. EST on the @rockefellercenter Instagram page.

Rebekka's "Art Party" is the fifth installment of Rockefeller Center's virtual art programming series that takes place on Instagram as New Yorkers stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The artist currently resides in Brooklyn and her whimsical illustrations often touch on serious topics such as mental health and women's issues.

Viewers can join in on the fun by submitting their own photos to @rockefellercenter via Instagram direct message by 11:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23. During Friday's Instagram Live, Rebekka will recreate some of her favorite submitted photos for everyone to see. After the party, Rockefeller Center will send viewers a digital copy of their new illustration to print at home and share with friends using #RCArtParty.

Rebekka Dunlap's artwork can be found on Instagram and her website rebekkadunlap.com. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.

DATE: Friday, April 24, 2020

TIME: 5:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: @rockefellercenter on Instagram

instagram.com/rockefellercenter/





