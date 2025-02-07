Viral TikTok Musical 355 to Make 54 Below Debut With All-Teen Cast & Writers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A teenager-created musical that went viral on TikTok is coming to 54 Below! 355 the Musical is an original musical entirely written and performed by teens that follows spies in war-stricken 18th century New York City, as they infiltrate high society, risking everything to alter the course of history. The concert is scheduled for February 12 at 9:30pm.

Written and produced by Maddie Price, with music and lyrics by emerging talent Mayla Stith and Maddie Price, the show promises to embody the essence of “Gossip Girl” meets “Bridgerton” meets the Eras Tour.

As the lines between duty and desire blur, unexpected alliances form, fake relationships ignite, and every dance and whispered conversation could tip the balance of their fate—for better or worse. Focusing on Agent 355 and George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, this musical sheds light on their untold yet ever impactful stories.

On TikTok, the musical has ammassed nearly three million likes, over 10 million views, with over 53,000 followers watching their journey to 54 Below. The team has documented their journey creating the musical, frequently sharing videos from rehearsals.

The 54 Below performance will feature Ashley Barnes, Vinya Chhabra, Charles Flaherty, Tyler Gay, Julian Lerner, Emmy Liu-Wang, Echo Deva Picone, Sloane Price, Ben C Smith, Joshua Turchin, and more stars to be announced!