Violinist Maxim Vengerov Returns To Carnegie Hall With Pianist Polina Osetinskaya In February 2020

On Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00 p.m., violinist Maxim Vengerov returns to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in recital with pianist Polina Osetinskaya. For the program, the pair plays Mozart's Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 454; Schubert's Fantasy in C Major, D. 934; R. Strauss's Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 18; and Ravel's Tzigane.

Universally hailed as one of the world's finest musicians, and often referred to as the greatest living string player in the world today, Grammy Award-winner Maxim Vengerov also enjoys international acclaim as a conductor and is one of the most in-demand soloists.

Born in 1974, Mr. Vengerov began his career as a solo violinist at the age of 5, won the Wieniawski and Carl Flesch international competitions at ages 10 and 15, respectively, studied with Galina Turchaninova and Zakhar Bron, made his first recording at the age of 10, and went on to record extensively for high-profile labels including Melodia, Teldec and EMI, earning Grammy Awards and Gramophone artist of the year awards among others.

Tireless in his search for new means of creative expression, Maxim Vengerov has been inspired by many different styles of music, including baroque, jazz, and rock and, in 2007, he followed in the footsteps of his mentors, the late Mstislav Rostropovich and Daniel Barenboim and turned his attention to conducting. Mr. Vengerov has since conducted major orchestras around the world including the Montreal and Toronto symphony orchestras. In 2010, he was appointed the first chief conductor of the Gstaad Festival Orchestra. Mr. Vengerov continued his studies with Yuri Simonov, an exponent of the Russian-German conducting school, and graduated as a conductor with a diploma of excellence from the Moscow Institute of Ippolitov-Ivanov in June 2014. He has since graduated from a further two-year program of opera conducting.

In the last few seasons, Maxim Vengerov has performed as soloist and/or conductor with many of the world's major orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic , Berliner Philharmoniker, London Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Mariinsky Orchestra, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto symphony orchestras and toured extensively around the world in recital.

During the 2019-2020 season, Mr. Vengerov will mark his 40 years on stage with a gala performance at London's Royal Albert Hall , joined by his colleagues, cellist Mischa Maisky, pianist Martha Argerich, the Oxford Philharmonic under Music Director Marios Papadopoulos and students from the Royal College of Music London.

Polina Osetinskaya began to play the piano at the age of five, presenting her first recital at the Vilnius Philharmonic at the age of six and making her debut with the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra under Saulius Sondeckis at the age of eight. She graduated from the Middle Special School of Music of the St. Petersburg State Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory and the St. Petersburg Conservatory (class of Marina Wolf) and trained at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory under Vera Gornostaeva.

Ms. Osetinskaya has appeared with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic (Honoured Ensemble of Russia), the State Academic Svetlanov Symphony Orchestra, the Moscow Virtuosi, the New Russia Orchestra, and the European Sinfonietta among other ensembles. Her stage partners have included the conductors Saulius Sondeckis, Laurent Petitgirard, Vassily Sinaisky, Andrey Boreyko, Gerd Albrecht, Yan Pascal Tortelier, Thomas Sanderling, Tugan Sokhiev, and Alexander Sladkovsky.

She has appeared at the Moscow Conservatory and St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Vienna's Musikverein, the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, various venues in Warsaw, San Francisco, and Brussels as well as at the festivals including Stars of the White Nights and Mainly Mozart, among others.

In 2008, Ms. Osentinskaya wrote her autobiography Farewell, Sadness! which became a bestseller. She performs music by composers of the post-avant-garde movement, among them Valentin Silvestrov, Leonid Desyatnikov, Vladimir Martynov, Georgs Pel?"cis, and Pavel Karmanov.

Program InformationTuesday, February 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.Stern Auditorium / Perelman StageMAXIM VENGEROV, ViolinPOLINA OSETINSKAYA, Piano





