Violinist Kersten Stevens Will Perform at City Winery Next Month

The performance is on Monday, November 27 at 7:30 pm.
City Winery presents Kersten Stevens, queen of the violin, a six-time winner of the historic Amateur Night and Showtime at The Apollo, who will perform live with special guest 8x- Grammy award-winning bassist and one of the world's best jazz musicians and innovators, Christian McBride on Monday, November 27 at 7:30 pm.
Kersten is among the most exciting and unique emerging artists in jazz. A six-time winner of the historic Amateur Night and Showtime at The Apollo who has performed with music greats Kim Burrell, renowned jazz violinist Regina Carter, international jazz bassist Christian McBride and for esteemed notables President Barack Obama, Ray Charles, Denzel Washington among others, Kersten now launches her much anticipated fifth album, QUEEN RISING and will celebrate the release with co-producer Christian McBride.
Christian McBride is an 8x- Grammy award-winning bassist and one of the world's best jazz musicians and innovators performing with diverse musical icons. He's performed with a diverse group of music artists including James Brown, Paul McCartney, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Mos Def, Queen Latifah, and Quest Love. McBride, who co-produced QUEEN RISING, performs on all eight tracks and co-wrote four original songs with Kersten: “Queen Rising”, “Release The Grace”, “Beginnings and Endings” and “Crowned.” The pair also collaborated on three new arrangements: “Someday We’ll All Be Free”, “Fantasy”, and “Best Part”.
Kersten will celebrate the launch of her fifth studio release, QUEEN RISING, available on all DSPs on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.
