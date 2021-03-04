Vimeo and Tessitura Partner to Bring Video to Arts and Culture Organizations

Vimeo today announced a strategic partnership with Tessitura, the premier enterprise CRM system for cultural, educational, and performing arts organizations- unlocking access to Vimeo's robust over-the-top video solution, including subscription and live streaming capabilities, directly through the Tessitura platform.

As the pandemic continues to redefine how consumers and businesses of all kinds interact, Vimeo has seen increased demand from arts and cultural entities looking to adapt their strategies with video. In 2020, Vimeo scaled its platform to over 200 million users from around the world, including more than 3,500 enterprise customers. Vimeo is now expanding its global footprint to serve Tessitura's 700+ members- the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Santa Fe Symphony, and more- with powerful, easy to use video tools.

The new integration syncs Vimeo OTT and Tessitura's platform so shared customers can easily grant their audiences access to gated video performances, concerts, and educational programming. Tessitura members without a Vimeo enterprise plan have the ability to upgrade to Vimeo's OTT service, where they can build a branded subscription service across devices, stream live and on-demand performances to global viewers, monetize content, and manage video libraries from one secure hub.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vimeo to connect their industry-leading video tools to our member organizations," said Andrew Recinos, President and CEO of Tessitura. "By integrating Vimeo's powerful streaming capabilities into the centralized Tessitura customer relationship platform, we are providing a seamless digital journey for audiences and cultural organizations around the world."

"As ever, Tessitura is at the forefront of developing the technology that its clients need," said Marina Abel, Head of Individual Giving & Digital Development at the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. "To be able to integrate our new Vimeo OTT platform with Tessitura's payment pathway is a huge step for us and one that will enhance our digital offering for our audiences around the world."

"The power of video is here to stay. For the arts, it's not only the best way to transform an in-person event to an engaging online experience, but video brings local performances to a global scale with audiences that are exponentially larger," said Richard Bloom, SVP of Business Development, Vimeo. "We're thrilled to bring the power and utility of Vimeo OTT to Tessitura's large and growing community, so their members can seamlessly use video to drive donations and sales, boost engagement, and, most importantly, adapt to our digital-first world."

Tessitura is the latest partner to join Vimeo's partner program Powered by Vimeo, joining other leading software platforms and services including GoDaddy, Shopify, Facebook, Eventbrite, Pinterest, Patreon, and more. Vimeo's Powered by Vimeo program empowers businesses by natively integrating Vimeo's best-in-class video capabilities-including hosting, creation, distribution, live streaming, and now OTT- across the major platforms and services they already use.

To learn more, please visit: https://vimeo.com/ott/partners-tessitura