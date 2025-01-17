Videos You Missed This Week: REDWOOD, CHICAGO, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is about to begin. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending January 17, 2025 with videos from Redwood, Chicago and more!

Il Volo is celebrating their 15th anniversary with a world tour that is rolling through the US this spring which kicks off in North America on February 28, 2025 in the United States and continues to Canada on April 2. They tell us all about it in this video. (more...)

5 years later... Erika Jayne is back! triple threat Erika Jayne, known best as a cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, returns to the stage this winter in Chicago. Watch in this video as she chats more about everything Roxie Hart! (more...)

Watch in this video as Broadway favorites including Patti LuPone, Danny Burstein, Kelli O'Hara, Susan Stroman, Ayad Akhtar, Jack O'Brien, and so many more salute 40 years of Lincoln Center Theater. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as dePoo tells us more about the musical's extravagant sets. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells joined the cast of Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. See footage of the new cast onstage from their first curtain call here! (more...)

Redwood is just days from beginning preview performances on Broadway. The first musical of 2025 arrives on January 24 at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch in this video as Idina Menzel, Tina Landau and the rest of the company chats about what audiences can expect. (more...)

Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, played its final performance on Broadway last night, followed by a special encore performance of the hit song, “Masquerade” by the cast and creative team. Check out the footage here! (more...)

Bradley Gibson makes his 54 Below solo debut singing songs that highlight his stage career in addition to Broadway classics, pop/R&B favorites, and some original tunes. His original songs are available to stream and are a party! He tells us all about it in this video. (more...)