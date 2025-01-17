Video: Il Volo Is Making Music Across America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We are living for this week’s trio! Global Platinum Superstars Il Volo are here!

Il Volo is celebrating their 15th anniversary with a world tour that is rolling through the US this spring which kicks off in North America on February 28, 2025 in the United States and continues to Canada on April 2. The 18-date North American tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York, Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the Chicago Theater and Boston Opera House. I know I will be in the house at the Fox Theatre in Detroit singing away! IL VOLO will be offering a range of VIP packages including exclusive merchandise, a pre-show soiree, and meet and greet and photo with the trio.

We had a chance to chat with the trio after their rehearsal and while I was in the airport. When the chance comes, we jump boarding a flight and all. We talk about what it takes to put on a world tour, what the journey has been like, and what we can expect in the show and from their new album, “Ad Astra” that is now streaming.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!