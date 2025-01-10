Video: Bradley Gibson Is Singing From the Heart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to the first edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld for 2025! This is going to be an amazing year! Who better to kick things off than our buddy Bradley Gibson who is coming to 54 Below for his new one man show?

Broadway and TV actor Bradley Gibson invites you into an intimate evening of songs that live in his heart, and the stories behind them. Most recently seen playing Hercules in Disney’s Hercules, Bradley is best known for his work on Broadway in shows such as Disney’s The Lion King, “A Bronx Tale,” and on television from “Power Book 2: Ghost,” to starring in the Netflix original series, “Partner Track.”

Bradley makes his 54 Below solo debut singing songs that highlight his stage career in addition to Broadway classics, pop/R&B favorites, and some original tunes. His original songs are available to stream and are a party! You need ot check them out! Grab a friend, order a drink, and come check out Bradley as he makes his solo 54 Below Debut January

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!