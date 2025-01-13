Video: STEREOPHONIC Performs Encore of 'Masquerade' at Final Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stereophonic, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, played its final performance on Broadway last night, followed by a special encore performance of the hit song, “Masquerade” by the cast and creative team. Check out the footage here!



As previously announced, the history-making Broadway engagement recouped its investment on Broadway and will have two more productions set to begin performances later this year. The sensation-causing David Adjmi play, which last spring became the most Tony Award-nominated play in history, will begin a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre, and a U.S. national tour will commence this October in Seattle.



The Broadway production ended its run on Sunday (1/12/25) after 305 performances at the Golden Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Aukin, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler, Stereophonic starred Benjamin Anthony Anderson, Tony Award winner Will Brill, Andrew Butler, Amy Forsyth, Eli Gelb, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Chris Stack.



After making its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in the fall of 2023, Stereophonic made history by earning 13 Tony Award nominations in June 2024, the most of any play ever. It went on to win five Tonys, including Best Play, Best Director (Aukin), Best Featured Actor (Will Brill), Best Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Best Sound Design (Ryan Rumery), and capped Tony night with a live performance on the telecast. Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and has played to sold out houses since its opening night.



The National Tour of Stereophonic will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. Additional cities, dates, and ticket on sale dates will be announced soon.



Concord Theatricals also recently secured exclusive worldwide secondary English-language stage licensing rights for its Samuel French imprint.