Video: Celebrate 40 Years of Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



2025 is a big year for Lincoln Center Theater. Not only does it celebrate its 40th anniversary season, but it gets ready to say goodbye to André Bishop, who will soon conclude his run as Producing Artistic Director. Watch in this video as Broadway favorites including Patti LuPone, Danny Burstein, Kelli O'Hara, Susan Stroman, Ayad Akhtar, Jack O'Brien, and so many more salute 40 years of Lincoln Center Theater.

Lincoln Center Theater was established in 1985 under the direction of Gregory Mosher and Bernard Gersten. Now celebrating its 40th year, LCT is one of New York’s favorite not-for-profit theaters, with productions at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters and other theaters on and off Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world, TV and film projects and original cast recordings.

In addition to its full-scale productions, Lincoln Center Theater also develops new work and encourages emerging artists through play readings and workshops. Open Stages, LCT’s education program, reaches thousands of New York City public school students with curriculum-related projects, tickets to LCT productions and a middle and high school Shakespeare program. The Theater also publishes the literary magazine, the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to its productions. In the fall of 2008, the Theater inaugurated LCT3, which is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater.