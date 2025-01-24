Videos You Missed This Week: OH, MARY!, ENGLISH and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is about to begin. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending January 24, 2025 with videos from English, Oh, Mary! and more!

Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially open at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch highlights from the show in this video! (more...)

Michael Mayer grew up with a fascination with ancient Egypt, and it's an interest he is putting to good use this winter. Following his acclaimed work just last year on Broadway's Swept Away, Mayer has moved uptown to bring new life to Verdi's Aida at the Metropolitan Opera. He explains in this video! (more...)

Il Volo is celebrating their 15th anniversary with a world tour that is rolling through the US this spring which kicks off in North America on February 28, 2025 in the United States and continues to Canada on April 2. They tell us all about it in this video. (more...)

5 years later... Erika Jayne is back! triple threat Erika Jayne, known best as a cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, returns to the stage this winter in Chicago. Watch in this video as she chats more about everything Roxie Hart! (more...)

What happens when a psychotic genius exits one of Broadway's most acclaimed new plays? The play finds a new psychotic genius, of course. Cole Escola played their final performance in Oh, Mary! on January 19, making way for Betty Gilpin to take over the title role. Watch in this video! (more...)

Redwood is set to begin preview performances next week, January 24, at the Nederlander Theatre. Idina Menzel will be centerstage as Jesse, a woman driven far from everyone and everything she knows after a life-altering event. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here! (more...)

She's the name on everybody's lips! Singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Roxie Hart”. Check out video footage of her taking her first bows here! (more...)

Schmigadoon may have reached its end on Apple TV+, but it's been resurrected for the stage! Watch in this video as we meet the cast and check our sneak previews of 'Corn Puddin',''Not That Kinda Gal,' and the title song. (more...)

The Great Gatsby on Broadway kicked off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree at the The New York Public Library. Watch in this video as Hyland and McCartan sing 'My Green Light' at the celebration. (more...)

BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as dePoo tells us more about the musical's extravagant sets. (more...)

We've got an all new sneak peek at the music from The Last Five Years, featuring clips of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the studio. The video features Nick performing “Moving Too Fast” and Adrienne performing “I Can Do Better Than That.” (more...)