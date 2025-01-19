Character Breakdown: REDWOOD Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redwood is about to be the first new musical of 2025! The show is set to begin preview performances next week, January 24, at the Nederlander Theatre. Idina Menzel will be centerstage as Jesse, a woman driven far from everyone and everything she knows after a life-altering event.

"This woman is flawed in a lot of ways. I get to show a wide array and spectrum of a woman who is not perfect," Menzel explained during a break in rehearsals. "She's fallible, but she's really fighting to stay away from her pain and realizes that we obviously cannot escape those things. And that when we are amongst the redwoods, or nature in general, as quiet as it can be in the silence, we're actually never alone. That speaks to me and I think it will speak to our audiences."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!