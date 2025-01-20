Video: Betty Gilpin is Living For the 'Stupid Joy' of OH, MARY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when a psychotic genius exits one of Broadway's most acclaimed new plays? The play finds a new psychotic genius, of course. Cole Escola played their final performance in Oh, Mary! on January 19, making way for Betty Gilpin to take over the title role.

"I, like everyone, laughed harder than I ever had in a theatre [when I saw Oh, Mary], but also felt this reverence for Cole and what was happening onstage," Betty explained to BroadwayWorld's Emily Grace Tucker during a break from rehearsals. "It is a very rare thing that happens in Oh, Mary!- Cole has reached into their brain and soul and pulled out this demented, hidden, opus! It was an honor to behold. And now getting to play Mary myself, I cannot believe it."

"I've really been disturbing my children by doing Oh, Mary! oevr and over again in our living room," she joked. Betty goes into the show with Chris Renfro and Phillip James Brannon, who will take over for Mary’s Teacher and Mary's Husband respectively. "We all walked in off-book and holding hands and jumping into this tidal wave of insanity."

Watch as she chats more about her new gig in this video!