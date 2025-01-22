Video: Sneak Peek of SCHMIGADOON at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did somebody say "Corn Puddin"?! Schmigadoon may have reached its end on Apple TV+, but it's been resurrected for the stage! Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul. The Kennedy Center’s world premiere Broadway Center Stage production will run January 31 – February 9, 2025 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Schmigadoon! will star two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. They are joined by Emmy winner and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role from the Apple Original series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz as Doc Lopez, Tony nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez as Danny Bailey.

Watch as we meet the cast and check our sneak previews of "Corn Puddin',""Not That Kinda Gal," and the title song.