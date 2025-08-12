 tracking pixel
Videos: SOUND OF MUSIC, OUTSIDERS & More Tours Perform at Broadway in Chicago Concert

The concert showcased what audiences can expect from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming season!

By: Aug. 12, 2025
Broadway in Chicago hosted a summer concert to showcase upcoming tours coming to the city, including The Sound of Music, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, Parade, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, and Stereophonic.

Several Broadway standouts like Noah J. Ricketts and Ally Bonino took part in the concerts, with upcoming stars of tours like Isaiah Bailey and Maya Drake showcasing what audiences can expect from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming season!

Ally Bonino – "Keep Marching" from Suffs

Isaiah Bailey – "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenny Bates (@jenepiphany)

Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer – "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade 

Noah J. Ricketts – "The Past Is Catching Up to Me" from The Great Gatsby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly Hamilton (@mathmolly)

Stereophonic – "Masquerade"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenny Bates (@jenepiphany)

Maya Drake – "Kaleidoscope" from Hell's Kitchen

"Great Expectations" – The Outsiders

 


