Videos: SOUND OF MUSIC, OUTSIDERS & More Tours Perform at Broadway in Chicago Concert

Broadway in Chicago hosted a summer concert to showcase upcoming tours coming to the city, including The Sound of Music, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, Parade, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, and Stereophonic.

Several Broadway standouts like Noah J. Ricketts and Ally Bonino took part in the concerts, with upcoming stars of tours like Isaiah Bailey and Maya Drake showcasing what audiences can expect from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming season!

Ally Bonino – "Keep Marching" from Suffs

Isaiah Bailey – "The Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera

Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer – "This Is Not Over Yet" from Parade

Noah J. Ricketts – "The Past Is Catching Up to Me" from The Great Gatsby

Stereophonic – "Masquerade"

Maya Drake – "Kaleidoscope" from Hell's Kitchen

"Great Expectations" – The Outsiders