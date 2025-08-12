Videos: SOUND OF MUSIC, OUTSIDERS & More Tours Perform at Broadway in Chicago Concert

The concert showcased what audiences can expect from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming season!
Broadway in Chicago hosted a summer concert to showcase upcoming tours coming to the city, including The Sound of Music, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, Parade, The Phantom of the Opera, The Great Gatsby, and Stereophonic.
Several Broadway standouts like Noah J. Ricketts and Ally Bonino took part in the concerts, with upcoming stars of tours like Isaiah Bailey and Maya Drake showcasing what audiences can expect from Broadway in Chicago's upcoming season!
