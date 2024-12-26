News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Videos: Megan Hilty, Jordan Fisher, and More Perform Holiday Songs on GMA

The stars appeared as part of a segment called "Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA 3".

By: Dec. 26, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A host of Broadway stars recently appeared on Good Morning America as part of a segment called "Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA 3" to ring in the holiday season with performances.

LATEST NEWS

GYPSY Cancels Christmas Day Performance Due to Illness in the Company
7 Underrated Christmas Songs From Broadway Shows
Twelve Days of Christmas: The Full List
7 Christmas Songs You May (Or May Not) Know Are Written By Broadway Composers

Stars included Jessica Vosk, Megan Hilty, Jordan Fisher, Tyler Hardwick, Michelle Williams, and more. Plus, Disney on Broadway's Sonya Balsara, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Adi Roy, and Pearl Kwhezi performed a holiday medley.

Check out the videos below!

Jessica Vosk, Megan Hilty, Jordan Fisher, and Tyler Hardwick - "Ring in the New Year"

Jessica Vosk - "Santa Tell Me"

Jordan Fisher - "The Christmas Song"

Megan Hilty - "Count Your Blessings"

Michelle Williams - "O Holy Night"

Sonya Balsara, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Adi Roy, and Pearl Kwhezi - Holiday Medley







Videos