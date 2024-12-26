Videos: Megan Hilty, Jordan Fisher, and More Perform Holiday Songs on GMA

The stars appeared as part of a segment called "Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA 3".
A host of Broadway stars recently appeared on Good Morning America as part of a segment called "Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA 3" to ring in the holiday season with performances.
Stars included Jessica Vosk, Megan Hilty, Jordan Fisher, Tyler Hardwick, Michelle Williams, and more. Plus, Disney on Broadway's Sonya Balsara, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Adi Roy, and Pearl Kwhezi performed a holiday medley.
Check out the videos below!
