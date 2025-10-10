 tracker
Video/Photos: Sarah Snook Searches for Missing Son in Trailer for ALL HER FAULT

The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Peacock has released the first trailer for All Her Fault, the new miniseries starring Tony Award winner Sarah Snook. The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6. Check out newly released photos below.

In the series, Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door isn't somebody she recognizes. Furthermore, she doesn't have Milo at all and has never heard of him, beginning a parent's worst nightmare.

In addition to starring, Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, which is written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and is based on the novel by Andrea Mara. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara round out the cast.

Photo Credit: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Duke McCloud, Sarah Snook
Duke McCloud, Sarah Snook

Kartiah Vergara, Duke McCloud, Sophia Lillis
Kartiah Vergara, Duke McCloud, Sophia Lillis

Jake Lacy, Sarah Snook
Jake Lacy, Sarah Snook

Daniel Monks, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis
Daniel Monks, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis

Jake Lacy, Sarah Snook, Michael Peña
Jake Lacy, Sarah Snook, Michael Peña

Michael Peña
Michael Peña

Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning
Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning, Thomas Cocquerel
Dakota Fanning, Thomas Cocquerel

Jake Lacy as Peter
Jake Lacy as Peter

