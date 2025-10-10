Video/Photos: Sarah Snook Searches for Missing Son in Trailer for ALL HER FAULT

The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6.
Peacock has released the first trailer for All Her Fault, the new miniseries starring Tony Award winner Sarah Snook. The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6. Check out newly released photos below.
In the series, Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door isn't somebody she recognizes. Furthermore, she doesn't have Milo at all and has never heard of him, beginning a parent's worst nightmare.
In addition to starring, Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, which is written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and is based on the novel by Andrea Mara. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara round out the cast.
