Video: Young People’s Chorus of NYC Celebrates THE SOUND OF MUSIC 60th Anniversary with Medley

In honor of the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) has released a cinematic medley of the musical’s most iconic songs, performed by YPC singers and filmed at some of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks. Watch the video!

YPC’s Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez shared, “For as long as I can remember, The Sound of Music has been my favorite film. As a child, I played the VHS tape on repeat until I had memorized the music and every line of dialogue. In many ways, Julie Andrews was my first voice teacher, with her perfect vowels and soaring high notes. That lifelong love of the movie inspired me to create this tribute. For nearly 15 years, YPC has performed this medley, and it remains one of our favorite pieces to sing. The film’s 60th anniversary felt like the perfect moment to bring it to life on screen – reimagined in the heart of New York City. The children had so much fun recreating scenes at the city’s most iconic locations.”

The medley brings together a new generation of voices with timeless music, connecting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved score to the city’s vibrant spirit. By staging the tribute at landmarks across the five boroughs, YPC celebrates both the enduring legacy of The Sound of Music and the voices of New York’s young people today.