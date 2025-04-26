Video: Would Kelly Clarkson Ever Want to Go to Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Through a conversation with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who is currently in John Proctor is The Villian on Broadway, American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson discussed if she would ever want to move on to Broadway after the wonderful music career she's had.

The topic got brought up when Clarkson was discussing sending her own daughter to be in a Broadway show eight times a week at the age of ten, which is how hold Sink was when she did Annie on Broadway.

As Sadie Sink was discussing how she felt being on Broadway at such a young age, Kelly Clarkson chimed in with, “Girl, I’m 43 years old—I don’t wanna do that! That sounds, like, not fun!” Clarkson later added, “It’s a lot of work!”

During the interview, they discuss Sadie Sink filming the last season of Stranger Things, her start on Broadway in Annie, as well as her current role in John Proctor is The Villain.

See the video for the interview!