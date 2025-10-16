Video: Willemijn Verkaik & Sabrina Weckerlin Perform 'That's The Way It Is' From & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate her run in the show and the passing of the torch from one Anne Hathaway to the next, Willemijn Verkaik got together with Sabrina Weckerlin to record a special duet version of 'That's The Way It Is.' Sabrina Weckerlin will succeed Verkaik on October 21st in the role.

Germany is the sixth country in which & JULIA can be seen – following productions in England (West End), Canada, America (Broadway), Australia, and Singapore. The German premiere of & JULIA took place on October 30, 2024, at the Stage Operettenhaus.

It is the first production of the show in which only the dialogue was translated into another language. All pop anthems remain in their original English, even in the German show. More information about all productions can be found at www.andjulietthemusical.com.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century—Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.