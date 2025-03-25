Video: Whitney White Shares Why She Cast Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, is now in previews at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. Ahead of its opening on April 6, director Whitney White visited GMA3 to talk about the production.

White believes that the reliability of the broken relationship at the center of the musical is what interests audiences. "I think we've all fallen in love and out of love, and we've all gone into things hoping for the best...sometimes it's good to look back, even if there's a little pain in the past."

Though White previously directed Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway, earning her a Tony nomination, this is the first time she has directed a musical. "There's nothing like musical theater. It was my gateway into all of this. It just vibrates at a bigger frequency: bigger audiences, it's a louder sounder [and] story. You can feel the energy in the house in a different way. As soon as the music starts to play, everybody leans in and that's what's different than your regular play on Broadway."

Also during the interview, she talked about why she cast Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren in the show as Jamie and Cathy. "I just thought to myself, 'Who is going to bring something very new to this sound? I would like to hear the music sung in a way I've never heard it before as a superfan'... They are both powerhouse performers and they just bring that power to the stage."

The Last Five Years officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.