Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains

The Refuge Plays will open October 4, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theatre.

By: Aug. 25, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor, in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

The cast of The Refuge Plays includes: Ngozi Jane Anyanwu as “Joy,” Jerome Preston Bates as “Reginald,” Jessica Frances Dukes as “Gail,” Jon Michael Hill as “Walking Man,” Mallori Taylor Johnson as “Symphony,” Lizan Mitchell as “Clydette,” Nicole Ari Parker as “Early,” Daniel J. Watts as “Crazy Eddie,” Lance Coadie Williams as “Dax,” and JJ Wynder as “Ha-Ha.”

Late at night, deep in the woods of southern Illinois, a ghost tells Gail she will die within the next 24 hours. So begins The Refuge Plays, an epic tale that follows one Black family over 70 years. Written by Nathan Alan Davis, this bold reimagining of an American “family play” is full of humor, heart and surprises.

Watch below as the cast explains more about what the play is all about!






RELATED STORIES

1
Complete Cast Set for THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Photo
Complete Cast Set for THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout

Discover the complete cast for THE REFUGE PLAYS, the highly anticipated production at Roundabout Theatre Company. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the talented actors bring this captivating play to life. Make sure to secure your tickets now.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Video: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway DebutVideo: EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's PubVideo: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Video: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You