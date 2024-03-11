Video: West End Cast of HAMILTON Shows Off Their Moves to Beyoncé's 'TEXAS HOLD 'EM'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End cast of Hamilton knows how to get down! In a recently posted video to Hamilton on Broadway's Instagram page, the London company showed off their dance skills to Beyoncé's 2024 hit song, TEXAS HOLD 'EM. Watch the clip of the cast below, and try to dance along!

About Hamilton in the West End

The company is comprised of Declan Spaine as Alexander Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Joel Montague as King George III, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr and Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison. Certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

The company is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Maya Britto, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson, and Brandon Williams.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March 2020. The production resumed performances in August 2021.