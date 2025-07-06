Video: Watcher the Trailer for Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage has released the trailer for their current production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, which runs through July 19. See the trailer here!

The production stars Ken Wulf Clarke as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/King Pellinore.

Directed by Alan Paul, the production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Come along for a journey into the captivating realm of noble knights, mystical lands, and the legendary King Arthur. With the weight of the world on his shoulders, the boy who became a king searches for the courage and strength to bring his new kingdom to its fullest potential. During his quest, he discovers what it truly means to lead and how to choose hope in the darkest of times. Featuring Lerner & Loewe classics like “C’est Moi,” I Loved You Once in Silence,” and “If Ever I Would Leave You,” this beloved crown jewel of Broadway’s Golden Age will shine again under the direction of BSC’s Alan Paul.