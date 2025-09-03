Video: Watch the Trailer for Animated Musical Series HELLUVA BOSS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prime Video has dropped the official trailer for the adult-animated comedy Helluva Boss. Seasons One and Two of Helluva Boss, previously released on YouTube, will be coming to Prime Video on September 10, along with a brand new special episode.

The trailer celebrates the greatest moments from the first two seasons and teases new footage from the original episode. The new prequel episode, titled “Mission: Zero,” follows the I.M.P. as they plan their very first assassination.

Helluva Boss on Prime Video marks the first time the series will be fully uncensored and subtitled and dubbed in multiple languages. The original episode will be available exclusively on Prime Video for 45 days, before being made available on YouTube. Helluva Boss will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Additionally, Season Two of Hazbin Hotel, the original series in the Hellaverse universe, is coming to Prime Video on October 29, with Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Tony winner Alex Newell, Tony nominee Liz Callaway, and Tony nominee Andrew Durand.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features the voices of Broadway's Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Jinkx Monsoon, and more.

Vivienne Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.