Video: Watch the IS THIS A ROOM Film Adaptation Trailer Starring Sydney Sweeney

HBO has released the trailer for REALITY, written and directed by Tina Satter and based on her 2019 play, "Is This A Room." The film stars Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (HBO's "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus") and debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

HBO Films' REALITY debuts MONDAY, MAY 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The film will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information. Based on true events, the film's dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation.

The film also features Josh Hamilton and and Marchánt Davis.

The film is based on Tina Satter's play, "Is This A Room"; directed by Tina Satter; written by Tina Satter and James Paul Dallas; produced by Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, and Greg Nobile; executive producers Ellyn Daniels, Will O'Connor, Daniel Ginsberg, Andrew Beck, Bill Way, Elliott Whitton, Eva Maria Daniells, Philipp Engelhorn, Caitlin Gold, and Tina Satter.

Watch the trailer here:



