Video: Watch the Final Trailer for THE ARTIST with Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Network has shared the final trailer for The Artist, the new historical fiction series starring several Broadway stars, including Mandy Patinkin, Patti LuPone, Zachary Quinto, Clark Gregg, Janet McTeer, and more. Part 1 will debut on the streamer this Thanksgiving, November 27, with the second part coming on December 25. Check out the trailer, along with first-look images below.

The series takes place during the twilight of the Gilded Age, when an ensemble of the era's celebrities, including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas, and Evelyn Nesbit, meet for a gathering at the house of an eccentric and failing tycoon, which turns deadly. Katharine McPhee, Hank Azaria, Danny Huston, Jill Hennessy, Ever Anderson, and Ana Mulvoy Ten round out the cast.

Created, executive produced, written, and directed by filmmaker and founder of The Network, Aram Rappaport, the limited series is produced by his longtime collaborator, industry veteran Hilary Shor (Children of Men, The Paperboy).

Launched in May 2024, The Network is a free premium streaming platform in the U.S. It is available on all devices across Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, X1, Xumo, and Web.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Network