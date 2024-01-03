Video: Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho & More Starring in the New Movie Musical

Mean Girls premieres in theaters on January 12.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Video: Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho & More Starring in the New Movie Musical

Your invite to the "Revenge Party" has been delivered!

The final Mean Girls movie musical trailer has been released. The new preview feature Reneé Rapp singing the recently-released clip from "Meet the Plastics," and a new look at songs like "Sexy," "World Burn," and more.

Hitting theaters on January 12, the film also stars Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

Based on the hit 2018 Broadway musical, Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
SARAFINA! Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies at 68 Photo
SARAFINA! Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies at 68

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mbongeni Ngema has died at age 68, following a car accident. Ngema was best known for writing the musical Sarafina!, which premiered on Broadway in 1988, and was later adapted into a film starring Whoopi Goldberg in 1992.

2
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Meet the Plastics in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip

Watch a new video clip from the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring Reneé Rapp as Regina George. In the preview, Rapp is singing part of 'Meet the Plastics,' the first introduction the North Shore High girl group. The Broadway alum is joined by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, plus Avantika as Karen Shetty and Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners.

3
CURSED CHILD Sets New Sales Record With Best Week For A Play in Broadway History Photo
CURSED CHILD Sets New Sales Record With Best Week For A Play in Broadway History

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play, reporting a gross of $2,718,487.50 for the week ending December 31, 2023.

4
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/31/2023.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLSVideo: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS
Selena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her LastSelena Gomez Says Her New Album Will Be Her Last
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%
Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on NetflixVideo: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on Netflix

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You