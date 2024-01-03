Video: Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho & More Starring in the New Movie Musical

Your invite to the "Revenge Party" has been delivered!

The final Mean Girls movie musical trailer has been released. The new preview feature Reneé Rapp singing the recently-released clip from "Meet the Plastics," and a new look at songs like "Sexy," "World Burn," and more.

Hitting theaters on January 12, the film also stars Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

Based on the hit 2018 Broadway musical, Mean Girls follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new trailer here:



