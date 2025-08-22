Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's MEXODUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances begin soon for the New York City premiere of the new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.



"It's a story about Black and Brown solidarity that mirrors Nygel and Brian's path towards becoming friends," explained director David Mendizábal. "They met in 2020 for the first time and then the world shut down and they chose to write this musical together. Along the journey of the development of the piece, it's been about their journey as friends and collaborators."

Watch a special sneak peek in this video!