Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok

Varonica, or The VV Show, from The Mitchell Family Empire, is going viral from a TikTok lipsync of the iconic "It's All Over" from the Dreamgirls movie, performed by Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx.

The young TikTok star performs both roles of Effie and Curtis, complete with full costumes, wigs, and hilarious facial expressions.

Watch the performance below!

Based upon the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, Dreamgirls follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars. It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and won six.

The film was directed by Bill Condon and features a star-studded cast including Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson.