Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok

The young TikTok star performs both roles of Effie and Curtis, complete with full costumes, wigs, and hilarious facial expressions.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

Varonica, or The VV Show, from The Mitchell Family Empire, is going viral from a TikTok lipsync of the iconic "It's All Over" from the Dreamgirls movie, performed by Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx.

The young TikTok star performs both roles of Effie and Curtis, complete with full costumes, wigs, and hilarious facial expressions.

Watch the performance below! 

Based upon the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James BrownJackie Wilson, and others, Dreamgirls follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called "The Dreams", who become music superstars. It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, and won six.

The film was directed by Bill Condon and features a star-studded cast including Jennifer HudsonJamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie MurphyDanny GloverAnika Noni Rose, and Keith Robinson.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny Photo
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny

Watch opening night footage of Rent at the Muny, running through August 10!

2
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September Photo
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September

The cast album for the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will be released for digital download on September 8.

3
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At G Photo
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals announces the cast for the new musical The 12, the third production of its 60th anniversary season. The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from September 8 – October 29 in East Haddam, Conn..

4
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Photo
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances

This season on High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, the students of East High will be joined by some O.G. Wildcats! In this video, we sit down with fan-favorites Frankie Rodriguez and Dara Reneé to breakdown which original cast member cameo they were most excited about, along with what past performance was their favorite, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at RENT at The MunyVideo: First Look at RENT at The Muny
SWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in SeptemberSWEENEY TODD to Release Cast Album in September
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsWesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to BroadwayInterview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Veronica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video Video: Watch Veronica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You