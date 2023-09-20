Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Trailer

The new trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has been released, starring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler. The new film is set to be released in theaters on November 17.

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

Zegler reunites with her West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera in the film, also starring Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Rachel Zegler received acclaim for her breakthrough performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she was honored with Best Actress wins from the National Board of Review and the Golden Globe Awards. She is also set to star as the title role in Disney's live action Snow White, directed by Marc Webb.

Watch the new trailer here:



