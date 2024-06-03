Video: Watch Preview of SISTER ACT 2 Reunion on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As previously announced, The View will be airing a reunion show on Wednesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Ahead of the show, The View released a preview video teasing some guest appearances including Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Other confirmed guests include music supervisor Marc Shaiman, and composer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises, and more.

The event will air Wednesday, June 5 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Watch the teaser!