Video: Watch Len Cariou & Chip Zien Perform 'It Couldn't Please Me More' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Broadway Backwards was held at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on March 11, 2024.

Watch Len Cariou and Chip Zien perform 'It Couldn't Please Me More' below!

The show raised a record $917,651 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. The 2024 total bested the record set last year by more than $152,000. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.

The evening featured performances by Jordan Fisher and John McGinty, Alex Newell and more.