Video: Watch Lauren Patten Sing 'One Song Glory' From RENT at MCC MISCAST24

Lauren Patten sings "One Song Glory" from the musical RENT at MCC Theater's MISCAST24. Miscast features the biggest stars of stage and screen who take the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

The 2024 event also featured performances from Nicholas Christopher ("One Night Only"), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer performed ("Franklin Shepherd, Inc."), Brian d'Arcy James ("I Miss the Mountains"), Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez ("Losing My Mind"), Amber Iman ("How Glory Goes"), Ingrid Michaelson ("With You/What More Can I Say"), Vanessa Williams ("A Lot of Livin' to Do"), Lea Salonga ("Edelweiss"), Jinkx Monsoon ("One Day More"), Tamika Lawrence ("From Now On"), and more.

About Lauren Patten

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre’s production and Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson’s Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Fight,” “Succession,” The Big Sick.