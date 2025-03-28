Video: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'Live Like That' From THE KING OF KINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Chenoweth is starring in a new music video for Live Like That, the end-credits song from the animated film The King of Kings. Penned by Chenoweth, Kellys Collins, Tim Nichols, and Matt Wynn and produced by Keith Thomas, the song shares a story of yearning for a childlike faith.

The King of Kings is set to premiere in theaters on April 11, 2025. Inspired by Charles Dickens, the animated film is a contemporary telling of the life of Jesus, combining Dickens' narrative with a journey of faith, seen through the eyes of a child.

Featuring an all-star voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, Roman Griffin Davis, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac, the film blends historical authenticity and cinematic innovation. Watch the trailer below.

Kristin Chenoweth is a performer with an illustrious career spanning Broadway, television, film and music. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for her performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and went on to originate the role of Glinda in the original Broadway production of Wicked. Her other credits include Promises, Promises and On the Twentieth Century, and she will return to Broadway in Stephen Schwartz's new musical The Queen of Versailles.