Video: Watch Jordan Fisher & Ani DiFranco Perform From HADESTOWN on TAMRON HALL

Grammy-Award winner Ani DiFranco and Broadway favorite Jordan Fisher joined today’s episode of "Tamron Hall" to discuss starring in the hit Broadway musical, "Hadestown."

DiFranco, who is making her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning show, shared how "incredible" it is to be part of the cast and the "brilliance" of "Hadestown" while Fisher explains why this role is so special to him.

The duo also performed stripped-back versions of "Flowers" and "Our Lady of the Underground" with the Hadestown band. Watch the clips from the episode below!

DiFranco recently joined the Broadway cast of Hadestown as Persephone, alongside Lola Tung as Eurydice, earlier this month. Fisher joined as Orpheus later last year. The production also stars Grammy Award nominee Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Tony Award winner Lillias White as ‘Hermes.’

They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

