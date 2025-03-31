Video: Watch John Edwards Sing 'Love Song' in Encores! LOVE LIFE at New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch John Edwards perform "Love Song" in Encores! Love Life at New York City Center. The Victoria Clark-directed production is currently running through Sunday, April 6. Watch Kate Baldwin sing "Mr. Right" in the production here and take a look inside rehearsals with the cast here.

Featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.

Love Life, the only collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, through the eyes of a couple who never ages, played by Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime). This rarely staged production is directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo) and explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts.