Video: Watch Jessica Lee Goldyn Perform 'Music & the Mirror' The York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala

Jessica Lee Goldyn has shared a video of her performance of "The Music & the Mirror" from A Chorus Line at the York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala on Monday night. Watch her perform the Michael Bennett-staged musical number below, along with Tony Yazbeck as Zach.

Yazbeck and Goldyn starred in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line in 2006. They later reunited in Crazy For You at Maine State Music Theatre in 2009.

Last night's program also featured performances of "America” from West Side Story (Peter Gennaro),"Dear Quincy" choreographed by Geoffrey Holder, "Manson Trio" from Pippin (Bob Fosse), a solo dance of "That's Life" choreographed by ADM21 emerging musical theater choreographer Jess Le Protto, and "Let's Take a Glass Together" from Grand Hotel (Tommy Tune and Thommie Walsh), conceived and directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins.

The evening honored the tireless work of Broadway's producing pair, Tom and Michael D'Angora, and was directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director.