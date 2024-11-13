Video: Watch Jason Alexander in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a first look at Jason Alexander in Fiddler on the Roof at La Mirada Theatre!

The new video features a look at the Seinfeld star performing "Tradition," "To Life," and more. See photos from the production here.

This legendary musical about family, love, faith, and “Tradition,” features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, original Broadway production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince, musical direction by Alby Potts, choreography by Lee Martino and direction by Lonny Price.

Overflowing with musical hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration which raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

Joining Jason Alexander as “Tevye,” the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF includes Valerie Perri as “Golde,” Rachel Ravel as “Tzeitel,” Alanna J. Smith as “Hodel,” Emerson Glick as “Chava,” Cameron Mabie as “Motel,” Remy Laifer as “Perchik,” Sawyer Patterson as “Fyedka,” Eileen T’Kaye as “Yente,” Ron Orbach as “Lazar Wolf,” Gregory North as “Constable,” Catherine Last as “Shprintze,” Ava Giselle Field as “Bielke,” David Prottas as “The Fiddler” & “Yussel,” Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Mordcha,” Hayden Kharrazi as “Mendel,” Ryan Dietz as “Avram,” Marc Moritz as “Rabbi,” Daniel Stromfeld as “Nachum,” Jean Kauffman as “Grandma Tzeitel”, Gwen Hollander as “Fruma-Sarah,” Dana Weisman as “Shaindel,” and Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Fredel.”

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cannarella , Michael James, Bruno Koskoff, Gavin Leahy, Mark C. Reis, Michalis Schinas, Chad A. Vaught, and Michael Wells. The Swings are Bailey Herskowitz, Charley Rowan McCain, and Donovan Mendelovitz.