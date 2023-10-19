Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole Kidman

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann has reimagined his 2008 film Australia into a limited series, Faraway Downs.

The re-worked film, with a new ending, stars Tony winner Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Faraway Downs will screen on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories on November 26.

The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’.

Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch.

The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.”

Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Australia was directed, produced and co-written by Luhrmann, alongside writers Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood and Richard Flanagan, with production and costume design by multiple-Academy Award winner Catherine Martin.

Faraway Downs is executive produced by Luhrmann and Martin, along with Catherine Knapman and Schuyler Weiss. 20th Television is the studio.

Watch the new trailer here:



