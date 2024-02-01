Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!

tick, tick… BOOM! will play the Center’s Eisenhower Theater through February 4, 2024.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! is now playing at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patrick Harris.

The production stars Tony Award® winner Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt, Falsettos) as Jon, Tony Award® nominee Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1912, The Gilded Age) as Susan, and Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls) as Michael. 

tick, tick… BOOM! is RENT author Jonathan Larson’s explosive, semi-autobiographical musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The show follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theater scene, and is filled with unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” This new production of tick, tick …BOOM! features new orchestrations and vocal arrangements and has been expanded to include an ensemble comprising Kenedy Caughell, Kelvin Moon Loh, Yael “Yaya” Reich, and Nikhil Saboo

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!






